‘Zuma–Gupta years far from over’: Hlophe slammed after asking what crimes Guptas committed

Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane said the extradition process for the Gupta brothers is still ongoing.

Ajay and Atul Gupta, and Duduzane Zuma in Johannesburg on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

John Hlophe has been slammed for his comments on the controversial Gupta brothers, with the MK party parliamentary leader accused of shielding the family from accountability.

During a questions and answers session in parliament on Tuesday, Hlophe raised eyebrows when he asked why National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi was “not held accountable for misleading the nation that the UAE is refusing to cooperate with South Africa” in the brothers’ extradition.

The South African government has attempted to extradite brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta. They are accused of state capture and corruption.

“As a matter of fact, are there warrants of arrest issued against the Gupta brothers in respect of crimes committed in South Africa? What are those crimes? When exactly were those warrants issued,” Hlophe asked.

Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane responded to the question saying a warrant was issued by a magistrate in Bloemfontein in 2022.

However, she said new arrest warrants were issued and attached to the extradition application to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the Gupta brothers are residing.

“And further investigations were conducted against the two, regarding (the) Estina (dairy farm), in a case which was emanating from 2017,” she said.

The minister confirmed that engagements between the South African government and the UAE are continuing.

‘Zuma-Gupta years far from over‘

DA spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Glynnis Breytenbach, slammed Hlophe’s comments and labelled them an attempt to use Parliament to expose flaws in the Gupta’s extradition process.

“It is clear that the Zuma–Gupta years are far from over. While the government of South Africa attempts to have the Guptas brought to justice here, [Jacob] Zuma and his party will use parliament to keep them away, and keep them shielded from justice,” Breytenbach said.

Breytenbach said Hlophe had disgraced himself and asked questions “which a lawyer for the Gupta brothers would pose”.

“It is high time that the Guptas face the full might of the South African criminal justice system and neither Jacob Zuma, nor John Hlophe can stop that,” she said.

Why was Hlophe asking?

Political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Sanet Solomon told The Citizen on Wednesday that the information on the Gupta extradition is important, given the country spent millions of rands on the state capture commission.

“With time, fewer updates have been shared which could be a natural consequence of the slow diplomatic process that needs to be followed,” she said.

Solomon said Hlophe was within his rights to seek clarity on a matter that cost the country billions to corruption.

But his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma muddied the waters.

“His relation to the MK party and former president Zuma raises questions about possible friendships and what the release of this information could mean to them.”

Solomon said the Gupta extradition case is sensitive and includes a number of high-profile people in business and politics.

“Given the sensitivity and the resources directed into this matter, it might be in the country and the ministry’s interest to maintain discretion and only share notable updates and progress publicly,” she said.

