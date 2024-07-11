MK party: Zuma U-turns on Arthur Zwane’s resignation

Zwane resigned with immediate effect earlier this month after being pushed out of his position by Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma is not a happy man. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has confirmed its leader Jacob Zuma has decided not to accept the resignation of secretary-general Arthur Zwane.

He was replaced by Sifiso Maseko as the new secretary-general of the MK party.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen the change would be immediate.

However, Zuma has since U-turned and now asked Zwane not to resign.

‘Pivotal task’

Ndhlela said Zuma has not accepted Zwane’s resignation.

“After receiving and carefully considering Comrade Zwane’s resignation letter dated July 1, 2024, in which he cited an excessive workload from MK party and a desire to focus on private business, President Zuma has nonetheless decided not to accept the resignation.

“The primary reason, among others, is that the MK Party’s founding HUVO in Bela Bela outlined pivotal tasks essential for preparing us for future challenges, particularly strengthening our organizational structures in anticipation of the upcoming 2026 local government elections and beyond,” Ndhlela said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more.