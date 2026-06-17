Yengeni says Zuma is ‘alive and walking’, calls for ‘birthday majority’ for Nxamalala [VIDEO]

Zuma's party has seen phenomenal success as a result of 'personality politics'.

MK party firebrand Tony Yengeni has urged supporters to deliver Jacob Zuma a “birthday present” in the 4 November elections, declaring that the 84‑year‑old leader remains “alive and walking on his own two feet”. This after taking a tumble on stage.

Yengeni made the remarks during a Youth Day commemoration event at Mayine Sports Grounds in Ermelo, Msukaligwa, on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

MK party success

Zuma’s party has seen phenomenal success as a result of “personality politics”.

According to a poll conducted on behalf of The Brenthurst Foundation in 2024, the MK party is the third-largest party in the country, with 15% support, behind the ANC at 39% and the DA at 27%.

It became the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 45% of the vote.

During the celebrations on Tuesday, the 84-year-old Zuma stumbled while dancing, leaving supporters gasping.

Former President Jacob Zuma stumbled in an uncomfortable manner, at the MK Party rally, quickly recovered and carried on with chanting a struggle song.



Our elders aren’t willing to let go of the fame, that comes with being politicians! pic.twitter.com/PqWA9RL9OH – Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) June 17, 2026

‘Zuma alive’

However, Yengeni said Zuma is “alive and walking.”

“All of you must vote for Nxamalala (Zuma) next year. Jacob Zuma will be 85 years old, 85, alive and walking on his own two feet. Now you must give him a birthday present, and the best birthday present for Comrade Jacob Zuma will be a two-thirds majority come the 4th of November.”

Mbeki stirring debate

In January, former president Thabo Mbeki stirred debate, claiming that the apartheid government’s national security management system (NSMS) was “activated” to deliver Zuma’s MK party’s electoral success to the detriment of the ANC.

During his speech, Mbeki alleged that elements of this disbanded apartheid-era NSMS were “activated” to influence the success of the MK party in the 2024 elections, raising concerns about the potential persistence of old security networks.

“You have a new organisation, called the MK party, that suddenly gets this huge support in KZN, and Gauteng a bit, Mpumalanga a bit. Why?” Mbeki asked.

“Suddenly, the ANC drops. Why has this population suddenly decided to abandon the ANC? The activation of the NSMS, which produced that result, was because that machinery had never been dismantled.”

‘Reckless’

Zuma defeated Mbeki in 2007 to become the ANC leader and the country’s president.

The MK party rejected Mbeki’s comments “as politically reckless, socially dangerous and intellectually dishonest”.

“It seeks to portray the MK party as a creation of ‘counter-revolutionary forces’ allegedly rooted in apartheid-era security structures.”

The MK party also slammed Mbeki for his failure in handling South Africa’s HIV/Aids crisis during his presidency.