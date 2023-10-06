Postmortem underway on body of slain Free State magistrate

Murder-accused husband will appear in court in Lesotho again next week.

Slain Magistrate Mamello Thamae’s body has been brought back from Lesotho. Photo: Facebook

A postmortem is being conducted on the body of Magistrate Mamello Thamae in Mangaung, Free State to determine the exact cause of her death.

Last month, Thamae’s body was found tied up and gagged in the boot of a Kia Sportage in Lesotho. She was dressed in pyjamas.

Her body was repatriated to Free State Thursday, said police spokesperson Captain Lorraine Earle.

“They are busy with the autopsy today on the victim. The suspect is still in Lesotho, he was charged with murder by the Lesotho Mounted Police Service.

“He remains in Lesotho and will appear again in court on Monday,” she said.

Lehlohonolo Makotoane was arrested last month when Lesotho police found her lifeless body with him at a lodge in Mokhotlong.

At that time, Lesotho police were following up on requests from the Saps to help find the couple after they were reported missing from their Heilbron home in the Free State.

The vehicle tracker on their Kia Sportage showed it had entered Lesotho via the Ficksburg border.

According to Lesotho police, the 41-year-old murder accused confessed to killing Mathae, blaming his actions on their broken-down marriage.

During Makotoane’s first appearance, Detective Inspector Limpho Pitso told the court he revealed that his wife had filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, memorial service events were held at Constitution Hill, Gauteng, in Bloemfontein and other areas for the late jurist.

Her death sent shockwaves across the country, with many condemning the scourge of gender-based violence.

Earle said Makotoane’s extradition back to South Africa is still being processed.

