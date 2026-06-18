Preparing to register to vote? Here are 7 big questions answered

With registration now a crucial step ahead of election day, here are seven key questions answered for prospective voters.

As South Africans gear up for the 2026 Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is urging eligible citizens to ensure they are correctly registered on the voters’ roll.

Ahead of voting day, the IEC has confirmed key registration windows, including a national voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June 2026, aimed at ensuring eligible citizens are correctly captured on the voters’ roll.

The IEC said on Thursday that the voters’ roll currently stands at 28 million voters, up from 27.7 million during the 2024 general elections.

The IEC says registration remains a key requirement for participation, with several channels available for citizens to check, update or confirm their details.

With registration now a crucial step before election day, here are seven key questions answered for prospective voters.

Why should you register?

Registering ensures that citizens can exercise their democratic right to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Only those who appear on the voters’ roll will be able to cast a ballot on 4 November 2026.

The IEC says registration is essential for maintaining an accurate and credible voters’ roll, which underpins free and fair elections.

It also ensures voters are assigned to the correct ward and municipality, allowing them to influence local governance decisions that affect their daily lives directly.

It is also important to vote to share your views on who you believe would be best to lead your community and local government.

“You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and your community, and even future generations. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about,” says the IEC.

Who can register?

To register, a person must be a South African citizen and at least 16 years old, although voting is only permitted from the age of 18.

The IEC has stressed that only registered voters will be allowed to participate in the elections, and that voters must be registered in the voting district where they live.

How to register

Citizens can register online via the IEC voter registration portal or do so in person at designated registration points.

Registration channels include:

Online via registertovote.elections.org.za

At local IEC offices during office hours (by appointment)

At voting stations during national registration events

Through Targeted Communication and Registration drives

During Civic and Democracy Education (CDE) outreach events

The IEC noted that voters should always contact local offices first to arrange appointments where required.

When do voting stations used for registration open?

The IEC said all 23 706 voting stations nationwide will be operational during the registration weekend.

These include 22 718 permanent voting stations, 960 temporary stations and 28 mobile stations serving remote communities.

Registration stations will operate from 8am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The commission has urged South Africans to “register, verify, or update their details on the voters’ roll” during the registration weekend.

What documents do you need?

To register, voters must have the following documents with them:

Green, barcoded ID book, or

Smartcard ID, or

Valid Temporary Identity certificate (TIC).

“No other forms of identification are accepted. Only original documents from the Department of Home Affairs are accepted,” it emphasised.

Citizens are also encouraged to ensure their ID details match their current residential address for accurate district allocation.

The IEC says voters must update their registration details whenever their personal or voting information changes.

This includes:

The voter has changed their place of residence, i.e. has a new address;

The voter has an incomplete or no address;

A voter has been issued a new ID number, which is different from the old one;

The Municipal Demarcation Board has changed ward boundaries;

The Electoral Commission has changed the voting district boundaries.

“You can use our Voter Information Portal site to register to vote or update your current voter information, view your current address, request a special vote, find a voting location, view important election dates,” IEC said.

How do you check your voter registration status?

Voters can check their registration status using several IEC platforms: