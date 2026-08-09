DA wants private companies to fix municipal services

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said private companies should be involved in buying electricity and fixing water systems

The DA launched its election manifesto in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Saturday, with party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis promising to fix basic services and end corruption in local government.

Water and electricity

Hill-Lewis emphasised that the DA will focus on the supply of water and electricity, and will use the private sector to help municipal entities provide these services.

He also said that tax money will be ringfenced for these services.

“Every rand collected for water will be protected for water. And every rand collected for electricity will be protected for electricity.

“Your money will no longer be treated as a political slush fund. It must be used to repair pipes, maintain substations and replace cables. It must not disappear into inflated salaries, political projects or corrupt contracts,” he said.

The DA leader said towns should be allowed to buy and sell their own power, while private companies should be used to fix water systems when municipalities don’t have the capability.

He added that local governments will partner with businesses to restore parks, libraries, clinics, pools and sports facilities.

Corruption and cadre deployment

Hill-Lewis also said that the DA will root out corruption and cadre deployment in local government.

“Under the DA, municipal jobs will go to people who can do the work and not to the politically connected. We will end cadre deployment in the municipalities we govern. Engineers must manage infrastructure. Honest professionals must run administrations.”

He promised to fix billing systems and make procurement less murky.

“Everywhere we govern we will root corruption out ruthlessly. We will make procurement transparent. We will fix billing systems.”

The DA leader added that he wants to change the way municipal law enforcement operates.

“We will fight for greater policing powers for capable municipalities. When criminals are arrested, proper evidence must reach the prosecutors so that arrests can lead to convictions. This means capable municipal police forces must have the power to investigate crime.”

Small businesses

Hill-Lewis further said that his party will reduce administrative and bureaucratic procedures for small businesses.

“We will cut red tape for businesses and entrepreneurs. We will simplify permits for informal traders and create safe, serviced trading spaces where they can earn a living,” he said.