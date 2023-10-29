Public holiday incoming? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday after Springbok victory

Ramaphosa previously indicated he may call a public holiday if the men's national side won the Rugby World Cup.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday evening address the nation.

The address, set for 8pm, follows the Springboks’ victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

Ramaphosa previously indicated he may call a public holiday if the national side won the tournament.

Boks back in SA this week

Many will be hoping Ramaphosa surprises us with an announcement that Tuesday is a public holiday, so that we can all go through to OR Tambo International to welcome home the Boks.

Captain Siya Kolisi and the boys are expected to walk out the doors at the arrivals hall from 12pm.

Selected members of the team, including Kolisi, will hold a press conference at the airport after their arrival, giving us a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Cup.

Carrying the hopes of a nation

Speaking as he headed to France to watch the final, Ramaphosa said he would carry SA’s message of support for the team.

“I am going to tell them they have the hopes and great wishes of our nation. There are 62 million South Africans behind them, cheering them and praying for them to emerge victorious.”

Springboks inspire and unite a nation

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the team had made SA proud

“Never has a team, which was once at the centre of dividing a nation, has risen, time and again to unite and rally the nation behind one flag, a single identity, and a nation brand. We are proud of the leadership of captain Siya Kolisi, who led the mighty team to victory. We would also like to thank the support of all South Africans and Africans.”



