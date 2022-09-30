Prince ‘SuperMash’ Mashawana launches new book on ‘kidpreneurship’

Brian Sokutu

Pupils and parents on Friday turned out in numbers at Crawford International to support pupil and child superhero Prince Mashawana – better known as “SuperMash” – during the grand launch of his book, The Diary of A Superhero.

During the ceremony at the school, where 10-year-old Mashawana began stage one of his three-stage launch, said the book would be made available to pupils.

Said Mashawana: “The book is all about ‘kidpreneurship’ – educating kids in a fun and practical way on how to start a business while still in school.

“It also teaches young kids how to do a pitch deck for investments, how to improve marketing on social media – how to get clients and so much more.”

‘Entrepreneurship can change the world’

The book outlines some fundamental tools and strategies children can use to gain some valuable experience in starting, managing and growing successful business ventures.

The programme teaches kids how to brainstorm brilliant business ideas – designing a logo, registering a company, learning how to budget and how to make a sale.

“One of my favourite chapters in the book is on tips on how to keep customers happy – getting that first sale will feel great, but remember you want to keep your customers coming back. Entrepreneurship can change the world.

“I started my first business a while back and the lessons learned, have helped me become so much better,” said Mashawana.

He has been inspired by business growth through social media and platforms like TikTok and YouTube – making children as young as five earn corporate-like salaries.

Mashawana believes The Diary Of A Superhero is needed in Africa – a continent with a huge youth population.

He said stage one of the book launch in his school “which has just happened recently, is a tribute to Crawford International, for the support I have received from parents and fellow pupils – making my dreams and vision for our youth, come true”.

Mashawana has become the first African black child superhero, with over 150 000 followers on the social media platform Instagram – having done work with national and international companies like Nickelodeon, Bathu and Tedx.

Said one pupil who was part of the book launch, with cakes, sweets and soda: “It is such an honour to know Prince.

“We have a superstar at our school and someone I look up too – though we are at the same age. Thank you SuperMash. Because of you, I know that I can become anything I want to be. I know that I can be my own hero.”

Stage two of the countrywide launch will take place at various book stores in South Africa, with stage three being showcased at youth and kids seminars.

