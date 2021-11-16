Four vehicles torched as violent protests erupt in Soshanguve

Narissa Subramoney

Irate Soshanguve residents have torched four vehicles – a truck, bus, and two cars – during violent protests in the area.

Police say the protests are a result of a court order which granted the eviction of informal homes that had allegedly been constructed unlawfully next to the railway.

The situation remains volatile and Akasia Police are warning the community to use alternative routes due to the unrest at Doreen Road, on the way to Soshanguve.

A bus belonging to a security company allegedly conducting the eviction has been burnt down. The fire spread to a Mercedes Benz parked next to it, injuring the man inside.

Tshwane Emergency Services said it had treated two people at the scene and transported them to the hospital.

One was treated for third-degree burns and another man was injured after being assaulted.

Law-enforcement agencies are on the scene and emergency services are working closely with them to attend to injuries related to the protest.

Picture: Supplied

SAPS Public Order Policing responded swiftly and officials are monitoring the area very closely.

Akasia Station Commander Colonel Magugu Ginindza urged the public to refrain from acting against the law as they will be prosecuted should their actions amount to criminality.

He further called on the public to respect the orders given by the judiciary.

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

