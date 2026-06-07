JUST IN: Ramaphosa to address nation on illegal migration amid rising protests

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on the government’s management approach to illegal migration.

The family meeting is expected to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 6pm on Sunday night, 7 June 2026.

The president is expected to outline the government’s management approach to illegal migration and the recent surge in protests against foreign nationals.

Protests

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

One of the organisations at the forefront, March and March, has set a hard deadline of 30 June for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

‘SA not xenophobic’

Last week, during his meeting with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, Ramaphosa said South Africa is working to address the problems that are causing tensions between locals and migrants.

“South Africans are not xenophobic. South Africans are Africans; they want to live with other Africans peacefully, and our people are calling on us as leaders to resolve the many challenges that are brought to bear by the challenge of migration, and I did say that in South Africa, we are addressing this matter.”

South Africa and Kenya are deepening ties on migration and trade, with Ramaphosa calling for peaceful coexistence and greater economic cooperation across the continent.

Several countries, including Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, have urged their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution amid the protests.

On Saturday, residents from Benoni and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng embarked on a march against illegal immigrants under the banner “Mabahambe”, meaning “they must go,” highlighting concerns affecting local communities and calling for government intervention.

The protestors have blamed illegal foreigners for most of the crimes committed in South Africa.

Repatriation

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals through the Lebombo Port of Entry, marking one of the largest coordinated repatriation operations in recent months.

Of the total processed, 349 individuals originated from the Lindela Holding Facility and were deported by the Department of Home Affairs, while 584 travelled from Mossel Bay under arrangements facilitated by the Mozambican High Commission.

BMA deputy assistant commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi said the operation was coordinated through an integrated approach that combined immigration, health, law enforcement, and border guard functions, in partnership with Home Affairs, Social Development, the SA Police Service, and Mozambican authorities.