Volatile protest action in Finetown near Lenasia South, truck torched

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes following volatile protest action in Finetown near Lenasia South.

It is understood that protestors have blocked off K43 highway with rocks and burning tyres near Finetown and also the intersection between Golden Highway between Patrice and Provincial Road and the Grasmere toll road.

There are also blockades between the N1 and K43.

According to one resident, the protest action is volatile and urged motorists to stay away from the area.

“I was just notified by my brother-in-law, Grasmere toll gate or just close to Grasmere toll gate on the N1 direction, Johannesburg, they started attacking trucks, burning trucks, looting. So everybody around there, please stay away.”

The community leader for Phumlamqashi, Sbu, said the protestors are refusing to disperse.

“The people of Finetown are actually resisting to move away from the road. So, those who are driving at night please be vigilant. We are monitoring the situation and businesses in all areas near Phumlamqashi are not affected.”

It is understood that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has blocked off the Golden Highway directing traffic to seek alternate routes.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the situation remains volatile.

“Residents are protesting over electricity outage. This is a result of an earlier operation by Eskom where they disconnected the electricity in the area due to nonpayment and illegal connections. A truck was looted and torched earlier by the alleged protestors on the N1 South at Grasmere. It is also alleged that the truck driver was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone prior to the looting. The situation remains tense, but JMPD officers are on scene,” said Fihla.

Fihla has advised motorists to exercise caution and use alternative routes.

In another protest, public order police unit members arrested a group of protestors after they allegedly blocked De Villiers Street in Bloemfontein, which leads to the Bram Fischer Building that houses the metro’s management and administration staff.

The angry protestors, who were protesting over water and sewerage issues and poor service delivery, collected rubbish from bins in the vicinity and littered around the road leading to the municipality.

Police said the group also used stones and bricks to block the street.

