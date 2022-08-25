WATCH: Soweto no go as protesting residents block roads

Faizel Patel

Soweto residents have embarked on a protest, blocking several roads in Orlando East with rocks and burning tyres, preventing motorists from accessing various intersections.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are monitoring the protest action.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to take extreme caution and avoid the Soweto area as vehicles are also being stoned.

“We did receive reports that Chris Hani Road in Power Park, Soweto, is closed off between Dynamo and Nicolas Street, and this is due to protest action.”

Fihla says its unclear why Soweto residents are protesting.

“At the present moment we are not we are not exactly sure what the motive for the protest is, but we do suspect it’s due to an illegal electricity connection operation that was conducted yesterday by City Power and JMPD where illegal electricity was disconnected in the area.”

Fihla has provided alternate routes for motorists to use.

“Traffic is diverted from Power Park. Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Avoid and use Nicholas Street and Kingsley Sithole Street in Orlando and in Bambisa Street, travelling between Klipspruit and Orlando as alternative routes.”

National Shutdown

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says its decision not to partake in the planned national shutdown on Wednesday has been met with attacks, insults and unproven allegations.

Cosatu together with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) protested in various cities across all nine provinces in the country.

The striking labour unions want the government to address what they say is a socio-economic crisis facing South Africans.

Santaco says the council has its reasons for not being part of the national shutdown.

“What’s shocking though, was the hypocrisy. Let’s do some reality check and put some things into perspective. Maybe even share our reasons,” Santaco said in a tweet.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele’s office promised the Presidency will respond to the demands listed in the memorandum by the country’s to largest unions.

