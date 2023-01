From the 1976 Soweto Uprising to the 1980s apartheid-era ANC slogan of “rendering the country ungovernable” – marking the South African culture of violent protests – has returned to haunt the governing party, with Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, having this week called for calm. This was the view yesterday by political experts in response to Gungubele's appeal – amid the country reeling from people's unhappiness with poor service delivery, soaring food prices, Eskom's continued load shedding and high youth unemployment. Protests part of the culture Sanusha Naidu of the Institute for Global Dialogue, said protests were “always part...

From the 1976 Soweto Uprising to the 1980s apartheid-era ANC slogan of “rendering the country ungovernable” – marking the South African culture of violent protests – has returned to haunt the governing party, with Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, having this week called for calm.

This was the view yesterday by political experts in response to Gungubele’s appeal – amid the country reeling from people’s unhappiness with poor service delivery, soaring food prices, Eskom’s continued load shedding and high youth unemployment.

Protests part of the culture

Sanusha Naidu of the Institute for Global Dialogue, said protests were “always part of the South African anti-apartheid architecture” – “the only way the excluded and marginalised, could vent their frustration and anger”.

“These protests have always been part of that culture – whether you are referring to a call by the ANC in saying people should ‘make the country ungovernable’ – the much earlier 1976 Uprising or the states of emergency in the 1980s.

“Our townships were then burning – something which today constitutes a dilemma for the ANC, which does not seem to be in control of society or its government.

“Gungubele’s statement is a reflection of a state of a party in complete denial of what is going on in the country.

“The challenge is that these protests have become much more acute, because what people were promised when the ANC came to power in 1994 – have not materialised,” argued Naidu.

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi, said while the constitution guaranteed citizens the right to peaceful and unarmed, assembly and demonstration, government has failed to deliver on its mandate.

Said Nyembezi: “We have witnessed the effects of an uncaring and unresponsive government – often leading to an increase in widespread violent protests.

“The people have realised that this government is unresponsive to the cries of the masses.

“The result has been the communication of grievances – using invented spaces such as service delivery protests.

“What is concerning, is the perpetuation of the perception that the government does not see the poor and marginalised people as citizens to be meaningfully consulted and involved in decision-making about the country’s governance.

“Instead, government treats them as subjects that must be managed and controlled, to continue providing votes, taxes and cheap labour.”

Citizens have right to protest

South Africans, said Nyembezi, measured government primarily against the promise of the Reconstruction and Development Programme – meeting basic needs, developing human resources, building the economy and democratising the state.

Citizens had the right to demonstrate peacefully and unarmed.

“What we have witnessed over the years is an uncaring government that unleashes violence on the masses.

“The Marikana massacre, the National Key Point legislation restricting the freedom to protest peacefully and several court cases, declaring the invalidity of government decisions to limit peaceful protests to payment of exorbitant deposit fees by citizens, before being granted police permits, have made things worse.

“South Africans must uphold constitutional principles and values by respecting human rights above political agendas.

“Human rights unite and build, while narrow political interests divide and polarise our society,” cautioned Nyembezi.

ANC taught people defiance of law

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana, said the ANC “taught people maximum defiance of the law”.

“Upon taking office, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, prioritised the business of ending lawlessness.

“Lawlessness has become the norm – from the presidency down to the squatter camp.

“Among the last marches I saw of many opposition parties, the EFF’s was the most stringent on discipline and cleanliness.

“So many leaders and station commanders have to teach people order and political focus.

“Wanton violence and arson without clear political command and control, needs to be unlearned.

“However, escalating load shedding, inequality, hunger and poverty, will likely lead to an unled and uncontrolled revolt,” said Swana.

