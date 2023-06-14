Diepkloof protests brings highways to standstill

By Faizel Patel

The N1 and N12 highway has been brought to a complete standstill following volatile protest action by residents of Diepkloof in Soweto.

Frustrated community members barricaded the highway with rocks and burning tyres on Wednesday morning, forcing motorists to make U-turns to avoid the rapidly building traffic congestion.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is on the scene and monitoring the protest action.

Protest

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to use alternative routes to avoid being stuck in the traffic jam.

“There is protest action in Diepkloof, Soweto, with the N12 and N1 North at the Diepkloof interchange next to Diepkloof Hostel being barricaded off to traffic.

“Also expect traffic disruptions on Chis Hani Road, which is barricaded off to traffic with burning tyres rocks between Collinder Road and the N12 exit,” Fihla said.

Alternate routes

Fihla said Diepkloof residents are protesting over service delivery.

“Residents are demanding electricity, water and sanitation and houses. The situation is a bit tense, and officers have been deployed.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution. Rather avoid these roads and use the Golden Highway at Viking, Ben Naude Drive, Randshow Road or Soweto Highway in Diepkloof as alternate routes.

This is the second demonstration in less than two in Diepkloof. On 5 June, protestors outside the Diepkloof hostel caused major traffic disruptions to the same routes and a truck carrying milk was set alight.

Westbury protest

Earlier this week, protesters in Westbury and Westdene took to the streets to protest against unemployment, poor service delivery from Helen Joseph Hospital, and the marginalisation of coloured communities.

Protesters blocked several roads in and out of Westbury, Westdene and Sophiatown, causing major traffic disruptions in Johannesburg.

