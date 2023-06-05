Diepkloof hostel protest action causes major traffic jam

By Faizel Patel

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Services (Saps) are monitoring the situation in Diepkloof, Soweto following volatile protest action.

Protestors outside the Diepkloof hostel caused major traffic disruptions on the N1 north and N12 east from Freedom Park, Soweto on Monday.

Residents blocked off the highways with rocks and burning tyres forcing motorists to seek alternate routes.

Service delivery

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the N1 north and N12 east split next to the Diepkloof hostel remain closed off to traffic.

“A truck transporting milk was torched and apparently looted.

“At the present moment we haven’t received any reports of any injuries. The situation is currently calm and officers from both Saps and JMPD have been deployed and are on scene. They are engaging with the residents from the hostel who are protesting over prolonged power outages.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 north and N12 east split at the Diepkloof interchange and Chris Hani road. They can use the N1 north, Golden Highway and Ben Naude Drive in Diepkloof as alternative routes,” said Fihla.

N12 East, Diepkloof interchange, Soweto: roads barricades, truck set on fire. pic.twitter.com/DQvY22vCJs— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 5, 2023

ALSO READ: Protestors torch car carrier near Chesterville, N2 closed

Durban protests

Last week, the N2 northbound between Spaghetti Junction and the M7 in Durban was closed off following dissent by protestors.

The protesters barricaded the road with rubble and burning tyres, disrupting traffic for hours.

A truck laden with motor vehicles was also reportedly torched by the angry residents.

It is understood the residents were protesting after the eThekwini Municipality failed to fix a power outage.

“Last night, there were protests, and the protestors torched a truck with several vehicles,” said Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu.

Protest against race law

Meanwhile, at least 25 organisations across several traditional boundaries are expected to meet in Centurion on Tuesday to plan and align their protest actions against the new race law (Employment Equity Amendment Act) and the government.

Trade union Solidarity said several of the organisations are planning to litigate against the new law and many of the organisations are also going to submit comments against the new regulations.

“The full implication of the regulations will be discussed with reference to a report from the Solidarity Research Institute (SRI),” the union said.

ALSO READ: Pretoria streets affected by Sisonke ‘illegal foreigners’ march