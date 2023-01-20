Load shedding march: Roads to avoid in Pretoria

Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned motorists to avoid streets affected by the march against the energy crisis engulfing the country.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) approval of an 18.65% tariff hike for Eskom has been met with backlash and anger from ordinary citizens, organisations and political parties amid the continuous implementation of load shedding.

Civil rights organisation #NotInMyName has since organised a march to demonstrate against rolling power cuts and the latest electricity tariff increase for Friday.

Marchers gathered at Church Square in Pretoria CBD around 8.30am, and are expected to disperse from Nersa at 11am.

They will then proceed to the Union Buildings from 12.30pm.

The march will be closely monitored by the TMPD.

The following roads in Pretoria are to be affected:

Paul Kruger Street

Madiba Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street

Sisulu Street

Du Toit Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Road

Hamilton Street

Government Avenue

The TMPD have suggested the following roads to be used as alternative routes on Friday:

Nana Sita Street

Park Street

Francis Baard Street

Stanza Bopape Street

Struben Street

Edmond Street

Various parties are also expected to hold marches across the country.

On Wednesday, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) announced that a march will take place against load shedding in Durban on 3 February.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will march to the African National Congress’ (ANC) headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The march is planned for 25 January.

Legal action

Furthermore, political parties, civil society leaders, and non-profit organisations (NPOs) threatened to take the government and Eskom to court if their demands to end load shedding and stop the implementation of the tariff increase are not met by Friday.

The Department of Public Enterprises said on Wednesday that it was “seeking legal advice on the matter and will respond in due course”.

The DA has also instructed its lawyers to approach the courts seeking an urgent interdict to halt the Nersa-approved electricity hike.

