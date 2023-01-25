Motorists urged to avoid N14 to Pretoria due to protest action

Faizel Patel

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N14 towards Pretoria due to reports of protest action

It is understood traffic is heavily congested along the route with extended delays in travelling time.

Protest

There are reports that the N14 from Johannesburg to Pretoria has been barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla has advised motorists to use alternate routes.

“We have received reports of a protest action on the N14, that’s between R551 and R55, the boundary between Johannesburg and Tshwane.

“At the present moment it’s not clear what the protest is about, but there is heavy traffic on the N14 and routes leaving Diepsloot and the City of Johannesburg,” Fihla said.

Alternate routes

Fihla said there have been no reports of any accidents or disruptions along the route other than the protest.

“Motorists in Johannesburg can use Summit Road travelling through Midrand heading towards areas like OlievenHoutBosch and other alternative routes.”

DA march to Johannesburg

Meanwhile, traffic is also likely to be affected in central Johannesburg on Wednesday due to a protest march over load shedding.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) plans march to the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg over the deliberate power cuts.

The DA has accused the governing party of engineering the country’s energy crisis.

The march comes a few days after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) granted Eskom an 18.65% electricity tariff hike.

ALSO READ: DA’s march to Luthuli House proves they’re hard of learning