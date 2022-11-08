Mpumalanga woman shot dead, shops looted during violent electricity protest

Kgomotso Phooko

A 50-year-old woman was shot dead in Vosman near Witbank (Emalahleni) during massive and violent electricity protests in the KwaGuqa Extension, Mpumalanga on Monday night.

Protest over power outages

Residents embarked on the unrest on Monday morning, barricading the N4 road near KG Mall with stones and burning tires because they have not had electricity for about three weeks.

The unrest escalated later in the evening and residents went on to torch the Pick ‘n Pay Shopping Centre and loot other shops in Extension 5. This led to the woman getting shot and taken to hospital where she succumbed to the gunshot wound.

Two others also sustained some injuries. It’s believed they were shot by a bullet from the police.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the police are on high alert and have heightened visibility to monitor the situation in the area following the protests which also affected services.

Matrics were not able to write exam

The protest also led to matriculants in the area not being able to write their Mathematics paper 2 as the area was not accessible at all.

“Members from Public Order Police as well as other members of the police are working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the situation is normalised,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said two people have been arrested for the violent disruptions, and the police are investigating a case of public violence.

“Circumstances regarding the shooting of the 50-year-old woman are being investigated while investigations are also underway into the allegations that the victim as well as two others reportedly sustained some injuries, were shot by a member or members of the police,” Mohlala added.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving along the N4 Road near KG Mall and other roads nearby.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has called for calm following the unrest.

