Embracing the power of drones to revolutionise farming practices

Embracing the power of technology to drive agricultural innovation is critical and part of innovative farming

Drones for agriculture are changing farming operations both domestically and internationally. Photo: iStock

Drones for agriculture are changing farming operations both domestically and internationally by offering a host of advantages such as accurate agriculture and information gathering for farmers.

Embracing the power of technology to drive agricultural innovation is critical and part of an innovative Farming for the Future campaign.

Woolworths unveiled some of its suppliers’ groundbreaking use of drones to revolutionise farming practices worldwide.

ALSO READ: These are the best and worst mobile networks in South Africa

Regenerative agriculture

The retailer said the intention behind the campaign and sharing of this information is to set a new standard in regenerative agriculture.

Central to the campaign’s mission is the integration of drone technology to identify plants under stress, empowering farmers to make data-driven decisions and conserve water resources.

By utilising drones equipped with advanced sensors, farmers can precisely monitor the health of crops and detect signs of strain, allowing for targeted irrigation and resource management.

Latiefa Behardien, Chief Food Technology and Sustainability Officer of Woolworths’ Farming for the Future said some farmers use drones to check for trees that are compromised.

“Instead of watering all the trees all the time, the farmer can water only those that are thirsty and manage this precious resource better. This is just one example of how technology is transforming agriculture and paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

Water conservation

Using drone technology, Farming for the Future empowers farmers to optimise water usage, reduce waste, and mitigate the impacts of climate change on agricultural productivity.

By leveraging data-driven insights, farmers can enhance crop resilience, improve yield, and contribute to a more sustainable food system.

In addition to drone technology, Farming for the Future harnesses the power of science to protect and conserve water resources. By employing innovative water-saving techniques and precision irrigation methods, farmers can minimise water usage while maximising crop yields.

From soil moisture sensors to predictive analytics, science plays a crucial role in ensuring the efficient use of water resources in agriculture.

As part of the campaign launch, Woolworths also introduced an immersive digital experience designed to showcase the transformative potential of technology in agriculture.

ALSO READ: Google launches Gemini Advanced AI tool in South Africa