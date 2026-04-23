Rail rethink: Creecy pushes shift from road to rail

Creecy said the impact is also felt daily by commuters, particularly low-income households.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has launched a nationwide consultation on South Africa’s draft national rail master plan (NRMP), positioning rail as the backbone of the country’s struggling logistics system, warning that underperforming networks are costing the economy jobs and exports.

Speaking at the Gauteng stakeholder engagement launch, Creecy said the Cabinet approved the draft plan for public consultation on 1 April 2026.

“This plan aims to position rail as the backbone of South Africa’s logistics and transport ecosystem,” she said.

Freight shortfall hits economy

Creecy highlighted a stark gap between current rail freight capacity and demand, underscoring the urgency of reform.

“Currently approximately 165 million tons of freight are moved on our rail system annually. Research indicates that market appetite for rail freight transportation is closer to 280 million tons,” she said.

She warned that the shortfall has far-reaching economic consequences.

“The unintended consequence of this underperformance by our rail network includes loss of foreign exchange earnings and job losses when mining and agricultural products cannot be affordably and timeously exported.”

The minister added that heavy reliance on road transport has worsened congestion, road damage and safety risks, while inflating logistics costs.

Commuters paying the price

Creecy said the impact is also felt daily by commuters, particularly low-income households.

“In the commuter sphere high transport costs undermine take-home pay and condemn commuters to several hours a day spent on congested highways,” she said.

She argued that a functional rail system could significantly improve livelihoods.

“An effective commuter rail system would lower household costs, save time, reduce accidents and improve accessibility to income and services for low-income communities.”

R2 trillion investment vision

The draft master plan outlines a long-term investment strategy combining public and private funding.

“At current prices, full implementation of the rail master plan would require private and public investment of close to two trillion rand over the next thirty years,” Creecy said.

She pointed to projected economic returns from infrastructure spending.

“Every one million rand spent in this way, will increase GDP by R4.3 million.”

According to the minister, the plan adopts a “brownfield” approach to optimise existing infrastructure while pursuing targeted “greenfield” expansions aligned with global rail technology trends.

“It is not about reinventing the past; it is about building a resilient, adaptable, dynamically scalable rail system,” she said.

Public input opens

Creecy announced the launch of a digital platform hosting the draft plan, including GIS mapping and interactive tools, calling for broad participation.

“Public comment is not a formality. We need your participation if we are to create an integrated logistical system,” she said.

Consultations will take place across all provinces, with public input closing in July 2026 before submission to the Cabinet for final approval.

The plan also proposes a dedicated rail planning unit to maintain data on freight flows, network capacity and assets, allowing for annual updates and five-year reviews.