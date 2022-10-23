Ramaphosa to address nation on Zondo state capture report

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on Sunday evening to provide details on the Zondo Commission’s 358 recommendations into state capture to Parliament.

State capture report

The Presidency said Ramaphosa has submitted his action plan for the implementation of the state capture report to Parliament and will be making the response publicly available.

The announcement was made by the Presidency just after midnight on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was mandated by a court order to table the state capture report and his action plan to Parliament within four months of receiving it.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa has fulfilled this mandate and advised the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting his response to the recommendations.

“In line with the remedial action contained in the Public Protector’s report and as required by the ruling of the Gauteng High Court on 23 February 2022, President Ramaphosa has outlined his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.”

The commission, which was led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was established as part of the remedial action contained in the report of the Public Protector released on 2 November 2016.

Findings and recommendations

The 76-page document sets out the approach to the commission’s findings and recommendations, the methodology for developing the response plan and the implementation of the response.

“The President’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission,” the Presidency said.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA SUBMITS RESPONSE TO THE STATE CAPTURE REPORT TO PARLIAMENT



On 22 October 2022 President @CyrilRamaphosa advised the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting to Parliament his response to the recommendations of pic.twitter.com/rTGkdks9Ot— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) October 22, 2022

Parliament ready

Parliament has already started establishing “appropriate systems” to process and oversee the implementation of Zondo’s reports.

The Joint Ethics Committee, in May, was directed to investigate possible contraventions of the parliamentary code of conduct during the state capture era.

This applies to current members who were serving in Parliament when any alleged transgressions took place.

Public protector to monitor

Meanwhile, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said her office had a pivotal role to play to ensure that the Zondo Commission’s recommendations are implemented.

Gcaleka told Parliament on Thursday night that a team had already been set up to monitor this.

