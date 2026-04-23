JUST IN: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Thursday

The Presidency said Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation, possibly on South African Police Service (Saps) matters.

Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 4pm.

Police minister

The Presidency stated that Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia.

“The president will address the media in a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.”

Fannie Masemola

Ramaphosa’s address comes after South Africa’s top cop, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following a court summons issued in March.

Masemola is facing four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to a R228 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender.

During proceedings, the state prosecutor requested that Masemola’s matter be added to the case involving alleged criminal kingpin and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Matlala and the 15 co-accused, stating that only a few financial records remained to be obtained.

‘Defining moment’

Earlier this week, Saps acknowledged that public trust in the police has “eroded” and needs to be rebuilt.

Speaking to the media outside the police station where Masemola was processed before his court appearance, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said it was a “defining moment” for the service.

“For us as the Saps, this is a defining moment, not only for the National Commissioner of the Saps, but for the organisation as a whole, for the mere fact that the National Commissioner is appearing on the Medicare24 tender.

“It is a test on our commitment to accountability, and it is a test for our respect for the rule of law. As an organisation, we have always stood for the principle that no one is above the law, irrespective of rank, position, and status.

Saps ‘eroded’

Mathe said, it is not a time for the Saps to be “defensive.”

“It is a time for honesty. It is a time to introspect, and a time for us to adopt a forward-looking perspective. It is a time for renewal, but also with renewal must come courage. We need to accept where there are challenges. We need to accept that, perhaps, systems are weak and need to be strengthened.

“We need to accept that public trust has eroded, and that there is a need to rebuild. Rebuild while ensuring that there is consistent ethical conduct within our ranks,” Mathe said.

Masemola will be back in court on 13 May 2026.