Ramaphosa blasts Israel’s ‘genocide’ at UN calling for global Palestinian recognition [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and called for global Palestinian recognition.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during the high-level two-state solution at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The president’s speech came as more countries officially recognised Palestinian statehood.

Britain, Australia and Canada recognised a Palestinian state in a coordinated, historic shift in decades of Western foreign policy, triggering swift anger from Israel.

Portugal was also set to recognise Palestinian statehood with other countries.

However, Israel opposed these decisions, saying a two-state solution was taken off the table after the 7 October attacks.

Genocide

Ramaphosa delivered a forceful condemnation of Israel at the UN General Assembly vote, calling Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide” and urging the world to recognise Palestinian statehood.

“The global majority should continue to pursue this ideal, despite efforts by Israel to make the establishment of a Palestinian state practically impossible.

“The world is appalled at the brutal acts of genocide and grave war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, aimed at eradicating the Palestinians from that narrow strip of land, and the illegal expansion of settlements in the West Bank,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa reiterates its firm commitment to the creation of a contiguous Palestinian State existing peacefully and side by side with the State of Israel, along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.#UNGA80 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/u9smR4v757 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 22, 2025

Israel annexation

Ramaphosa said the situation has been made worse by Israel’s “stated intention to annex the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

“The viability of a two-state solution depends on full and universal respect for international law. It requires the immediate and full implementation of resolutions of the United Nations, as well as the Provisional Measures and Advisory Opinions of the International Court of Justice.

“All states, including the State of Israel, must comply with our collective obligations under international law,” Ramaphosa added.

Two-state solution

As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, Ramaphosa called on all member states to recognise Palestinian statehood and “act in solidarity with its people.”

“To restore the prospects of a two-state solution, we call for, firstly, global recognition of Palestine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Secondly, an immediate ceasefire, an end to the genocide and the release of hostages by Hamas and political prisoners by Israel;

“Thirdly, full respect for international law, including UN resolutions and opinions and decisions of the International Court of Justice.

“Fourthly, removal of obstacles to the two-state solution, including a halt to illegal settlements and removal of the separation wall; and lastly, restoration of humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza,” Ramaphosa said.

Humanitarian aid

Ramaphosa called for “unhindered and expanded humanitarian access”, encompassing all air, land and sea borders, to allow for vital aid and basic services to reach those living in Gaza.

“This is a conflict that has raged for almost as long as the United Nations has existed. It will be a blight on our collective conscience if self-determination, sovereignty and human rights continue to be denied to the Palestinian people.”

Ramaphosa said the international community “must act now and in unison.”

