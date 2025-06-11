Ramaphosa calls for convention to set agenda for national dialogue in August

An Eminent Persons Group, including figures like Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Siya Kolisi and Dr John Kani, will guide the national dialogue process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a national convention to set the agenda for a national dialogue. Picture: The Presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a national convention to set the agenda for a national dialogue which will “chart a way for the country and drive progress towards Vision 2030.”

The national convention is expected to take place on the 15th of August.

National dialogue

In his announcement on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa said the initiative has been in discussion by a number of leaders in the country and many other people for some time.

Ramaphosa said the national dialogue will drive progress towards the country’s Vision 2030 and lay the foundation for the next phase of South Africa’s National Development Plan.

“We expect that the National Convention will finalise a compact that outlines the roles and responsibilities of all South Africans”.

Thabo Mbeki

The national dialogue was first mooted by former president Thabo Mbeki on the eve of the country’s national and provincial elections in May 2024.

Mbeki, while on the campaign trail, said he made a suggestion to the ANC to convene a national convention after the elections to address the country’s problems.

“Fortunately comrade President Ramaphosa has accepted this, that after the elections, we must call a national convention to get all the nation together, everybody, political parties, civil society, trade unions, business, church people, religious, everybody, so together we must be able to say ‘how do we attend to all of the problems that has happened during the last thirty years.’”

Diversity

Ramaphosa said the national dialogue will represent the diversity of the South African nation including representatives from government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others.

The president said South Africans will in the months following the national convention be encouraged to be in dialogue to define the nation’s path into the future.

Concerns and proposals

He said the views, concerns and proposals that will emerge from this conversation will be brought together at a second National Convention, that is planned to be held in the beginning of 2026.

“This second National Convention will reinforce our shared values and adopt a common vision and programme of action for our country into the future.

“We expect that the National Convention will finalise a compact that outlines the roles and responsibilities of all South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Eminent Persons’

To guide and champion the national dialogue, Ramaphosa announced an “Eminent Persons Group” which will include:

Dr Brigalia Bam, former Independent Electoral Commission Chairperson,

Mr Robbie Brozin, entrepreneur and business person,

Judge Edwin Cameron, former Constitutional Court judge,

Mr Manne Dipico, former Northern Cape Premier,

Dr Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach and football legend,

Ms Ela Gandhi, peace activist and stalwart,

Prof Nomboniso Gasa, researcher and rural activist,

Mr Bobby Godsell, business leader,

Dr John Kani, award-winning actor,

Mr Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain and world champion,

Ms Mia le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024,

His Grace Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, leader of the Zion Christian Church,

His Grace Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, leader of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church,

The Most Reverend Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town,

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Chairperson of the National Planning Commission,

Dr Barbara Masekela, poet, educator and stalwart,

Ms Lindiwe Mazibuko, former Member of Parliament,

Mr Roelf Meyer, former Minister and constitutional negotiator,

Ms Gcina Mhlope, storyteller, writer and actor,

Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, student activist and former Member of Parliament,

Ms Kgothatso Montjane, Grand Slam tennis champion,

Prof Harry Ranwedzi Nengwekhulu, former activist and educationist,

Mr Bheki Ntshalintshali, unionist and former COSATU General Secretary,

Hosi Phylia Nwamitwa, traditional leader,

Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders,

Dr Gloria Serobe, business leader,

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the Gift of the Givers,

Prof Derrick Swartz, academic,

Ms Lorato Trok, author and early literacy expert,

Mr Sibusiso Vilane, mountaineer and adventurer,

Mr Siyabulela Xuza, award-winning rocket scientist.

Ramaphosa said “UBaba uShembe uNyazi LweZulu” has also been invited to join the Eminent Persons Group, but, as he is travelling, has not yet been able to confirm his availability.

Inter-Ministerial group

He said an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been established under the chairpersonship of Deputy President Paul Mashatile to coordinate government’s contribution to the national dialogue.

We will be establishing a Steering Committee, comprised of representatives of various sectors of society, to set strategic priorities and coordinate implementation of the national dialogue process.

“The Secretariat, which is responsible for day-to-day management of national dialogue activities, will be housed at NEDLAC, the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

“As a nation, we are embarking on a new path of partnership and united action,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is drawing on its “traditions of dialogue and debate, adding that the country is determined to define a “shared vision of a nation which belongs to all South Africans united in their diversity.”

