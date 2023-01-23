Ramaphosa changes tune, asks Eskom to halt 18.65% Nersa hike

Faizel Patel

South Africans will be hoping that Eskom’s board accedes to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request not to implement the power tariff increase of 18.65% granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) earlier this month.

Ramaphosa made the comments during his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)’s Free State conference in Mangaung on Sunday.

Nersa electricity tariff hike

Eskom had initially applied for a 32% tariff increase for the 2023/2024 financial year and an additional 22.52% in 2024/2025.

The ailing power utility was looking to recover R351 billion through the tariff hike in 2023/2024 and had planned to recover R381 billion the following financial year.

Households and businesses already buckling under the devastating impact of load shedding will feel the pinch when the change takes effect at the beginning of April.

Halt price hike

While Ramaphosa initially said his “hands are tied” on Nersa’s decision to hike electricity prices, the president has now changed his tune.

“I have personally said to Eskom: ‘Eskom, it will be an injury to our people if we implement this 18% now when we are going through load shedding. Put it in suspense for a while’. And so, the Eskom board is going to discuss that.”

Load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced that generation units at two power station have failed to come back online.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha made the announcement very early on Monday morning.

“Two generating units at Tutuka Power Station were shut down during the night, while the return to service of an Arnot Power Station unit has been delayed, further reducing available capacity.”

“Load shedding will be maintained at Stage 3 until 4pm on Monday. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm until 5am.

Eskom will publish a full update on Monday afternoon, Mantshantsha said .

On Sunday, during a media briefing, Eskom’s chairman, Mpho Makwana said South Africans will experience permanent stage 2 and 3 load shedding for the next two years to give sufficient space for maintenance, Eskom’s chairman, Mpho Makwana said during a media briefing on Sunday.

