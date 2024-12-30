‘We fight both sides’: Inconsistencies point to SA government siding with Frelimo in Mozambique unrest

Violent protests broke out in Mozambique just before Christmas, leading to concerns about the ripple effects on parts of the region.

Anti-riot police officers with their dogs walk down Eduardo Mondlane Avenue past burning barricades made by protesters in Maputo. (Alfredo Zuniga/AFP)

As tensions in Mozambique escalate, a political analyst has lambasted SA’s foreign policy and predicted the ANC-dominated SA government could come to the aid of its fellow liberation movement in that country.

Fresh unrest erupted after Mozambique’s Constitutional Court recently upheld October election results declaring Frelimo party leader Daniel Chapo as president.

Envoy

The unrest has been linked to 125 deaths and a mass prison break.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent Professor Sydney Mufamadi, South Africa’s national security advisor, as a special envoy to engage with Mozambique leaders amid growing unrest.

The South African National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has also stepped up operations at the South Africa-Mozambique border in light of the protests.

ANC to the aid?

Speaking to The Citizen, North West University professor and political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage noted the close relationship of movements in Southern Africa and believes the SA government may show its hand.

“The ANC, [Zimbabwe’s] ZANU PF, [Mozambique’s] Frelimo, MPLA (The People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola), [Namibia’s] SWAPO (South West Africa People’s Organisation) all have close relationships.

“So I think the government will position them to support the Frelimo government in that sense, but it’s a potentially very unstable situation.

“It’s going to influence our exports. It’s going to have a serious impact on Mozambique and it can be responsible for destabilizing the region.

We could have more people fleeing into South Africa,” Duvenhage predicted.

Duvenhage warned that issues in Zimbabwe could further weaken the region.

“The economy is going completely out of control. There are serious challenges and people just walk over the borders.

“So this is a serious challenge for South Africa in security terms, and it may impact negatively on our stability in the country.”

ANC calls for stability and acceptance of court decision

The ANC recently welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling and “reaffirmed its respect for the constitutional processes and institutions that safeguard democracy in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

“We call on all political parties, stakeholders, and citizens in Mozambique to respect the declared outcomes and prioritise unity and national development.

“This is a crucial moment to rise above divisions and work collectively to address the socio-economic challenges facing the nation,” it said.

Flimsy foreign policy

In November, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola dismissed suggestions that South Africa was protecting Frelimo and President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously reaffirmed South Africa’s foreign policy as a vital element of the country’s progress, rooted in principles of “active non-alignment”.

But Duvenhage said South Africa is “not well known for being consistent.”

“If we just look at the South African government’s relationship with Israel and Hamas on the one side and the other side Russia and Ukraine.

“They are fighting on different sides at the same time because there’s a court order against Putin, but there’s also one against Netanyahu. We fight both sides,” Duvenhage said.

“We are not consistent when it comes to these things and South Africa in most cases is not seriously non-aligned.

“So I think to expect South Africa to be non-aligned, maybe they will set that in principle, but in active support, I think they will support Frelimo. That is part of the bigger cooperation among freedom movements in Southern Africa,” Duvenhage said.

‘Fragile borders’

The professor said trade between the two countries has already been severely impacted and could spread into other social issues.

“There is no doubt that the situation in Mozambique is deteriorating”.

“Taking into consideration our fragile borders and our historically close relationship with Mozambique, there’s a close economic connection

“Over the last number of years, maybe even a decade or more, we have turned to Mozambique and [capital city] Maputo for exports. This makes the current situation very serious.

“The situation is becoming more and more unstable and there is the possibility that it can escalate into South Africa,” Duvenhage said.

SA showing ‘leadership’

Meanwhile, Professor Christopher Isike of the University of Pretoria said South Africa is already showing “leadership” in trying to resolve the crisis.

“It has shown leadership in intervening or supporting Mozambique in the past with Cabo Delgado issue and it’s doing the same time now.

“This early stage intervention, sending a presidential delegation to talk with the government in Mozambique is useful, but South Africa needs to do more quickly because of the wider ramifications of not doing anything on this conflict.

“There is also a risk of this escalating into a major conflict which will have implications for South Africa,” Isike told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Prof. Christopher Isike of the University of Pretoria, shares his thoughts on whether South Africa is doing enough to address the ongoing crisis in Mozambique. He speaks to #Newzroom405 @ArabileG Gumede about the country’s role in the regional situation.



WATCH:… pic.twitter.com/rsdsvwTJyc — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 29, 2024

Violent protests

The violent protests in Mozambique began in October after the country’s elections, in which victory was given to the ruling Frelimo party.

Frelimo, which has ruled the country since 1975, denied voter fraud.

