Ramaphosa conveys thoughts and prayers to Muslims observing Ramadan ‘under conflict and war’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community in South Africa and across the world well over Ramadan saying the...

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community in South Africa and across the world well over Ramadan saying the country’s thoughts and prayers are with those observing the month of fasting under conditions of conflict and war.

The Islamic month of Ramadan in South Africa is expected to start on Monday, 11 March. This means Muslims will begin the first fast on Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ubuntu

If the moon is not sighted on Monday, Ramadan will begin on Tuesday and the first fast on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said Ramadaan is a “special period of spiritual devotion, physical sacrifice and charitable outreach for Muslims”.

“It is also an expression of faith that is embraced with tolerance and Ubuntu by all communities of faith. In our 30th year of freedom, the advent of Ramadan gives us an appreciation of the freedom of religion, belief and opinion enshrined in our Constitution and the richness of our nation’s diversity.”

ALSO READ: Muslims prepare for start of Ramadan in South Africa

Ramadan under conflict

Ramaphosa added the month of fasting also connects the local Muslim community more closely with their brethren around the world at this time.

“We remember that for millions of people, Ramadan is being observed under conditions of conflict, war, displacement and oppression. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the peoples of Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Western Sahara, Mali and others – for whom this holy month is a time of great hardship and suffering.

“May the message of Ramadan, of peace, tolerance and unity serve as an impetus for us as the international fellowship of nations to do all within our means to protect the most vulnerable, and put an end to conflicts and wars everywhere,” Ramaphosa said.

Fasting

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk usually having a predawn meal before the fast begins.

Once the fast starts, Muslims are not allowed to eat a morsel of food or even take a sip of water until sunset when they break their fast.

ALSO READ: Ramadan: The struggle is real during load shedding