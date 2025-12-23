‘Rest easy, Stocks’: DJ Warras laid to rest as family remembers his humour and legacy

The emotional service saw family members, friends and industry colleagues filling the church to bid farewell to the 40-year-old.

Family and close friends of affable media personality Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, remembered him for his humour as mourners gathered for his funeral service at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rosebank on Tuesday.

Stock was killed exactly a week ago outside a building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Two people were arrested on Monday in connection with his death.

The emotional service saw family members, friends and industry colleagues filling the church to bid farewell to the 40-year-old.

An emotional farewell

The priest presiding over the service reminded mourners that Stock had been baptised into Christ and confirmed in the Catholic Church.

“Those who knew Warwick know that he is a man on a mission,” the priest said, adding that “once we are placed in the hand of God and baptised into Christ, we receive the Holy Spirit.”

He drew comfort from the biblical story of the thief on the cross.

“That is our comfort at a time like this, that we know, and we believe in eternal life, that once we are placed in God’s hand, He will not lose us or forsake us,” the priest said.

A life remembered

A eulogy delivered by a childhood friend, Arnold Eckersley, who had known Stock for more than 30 years, painted a vivid picture of the man behind the DJ persona.

Eckersley recalled their upbringing in the small KwaZulu-Natal town of Vryheid, long before the stages and microphones.

“We grew up climbing mulberry trees, riding bikes through long school holidays, and having endless sleepovers, filled with trips to the arcade games in town, always with plenty of laughter and always with plenty of jokes,” the friend shared.

Stock attended Nardini Convent Primary School and later Vryheid High School, where he showed signs of his gift for bringing people together.

During break times, classmates “from standard six all the way to matric of different ages, from different backgrounds, English, Zulu, Afrikaans, German, different cultures and creeds” would gather, “listening and laughing loudly at something Warik was saying,” the eulogy revealed.

Eckersley emphasised Stock’s authentic nature.

“What you saw is what you got,” he said, noting that Stock connected with people from all walks of life.

“He could comfortably mingle with high net worth individuals and in the very same moment be sitting on a street corner with the neighbourhood gents from all walks of life, equally at ease and equally present.”

Stock was described as someone who never accepted the status quo, who was intelligent and analytical, and who was unafraid to ask why.

“He was a patriot and unafraid to speak his mind when something didn’t sit right with him,” the eulogy noted.

Devoted father

The eulogy emphasised that Stock’s greatest pride was his family.

“Warik deeply, deeply respected and loved his family. He loved his boys, and he lived for them. They were his pride, his purpose, and the centre of everything he did,” Eckersley said.

Addressing Stock’s sons directly, the friend assured them, “Your dad loved you deeply.”

He concluded: “Rest easy, Stocks. Thank you for the memories. The laughter, the stories, the adventures, the legacy that you leave behind. You will always be remembered.”

A legacy of impact

In his homily, the priest reflected on Stock’s life being tragically taken at the age of 40 and noted the many lives he touched.

“He touched many lives. You certainly lived a full life,” he said.

The priest challenged mourners to reflect on their own lives, urging people not to take life for granted.

“Live each day as if it were your last. And that way we’ll recognise and appreciate what is most important in life. And that is family and friends and our relationship with God,” he said.

Concluding his homily, the priest said, “It’s through the impact that he had on you in his life and in your life that you’re here today. He’s brought you to his church, the font where he found renewal. May his dear soul rest in peace.”

