DJ Warra’s murder: Mozambican national abandons bail, fears for his life

The accused will be moved to a different prison.

The Mozambican national accused, who has been linked to the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has ditched his bid to apply for bail.

Armando Joaquin Pacula made his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 February 2026.

The alleged gunman was arrested on 30 January at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston.

Pacula faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder relating to Stock’s killing.

He has also been charged with contravening the Immigration Act.

DJ Warras murder: Alleged gunman abandons bail

Pacula’s legal representative informed the court that the accused had decided to abandon his bail application.

The defence further revealed that Pacula may be considering a plea agreement, although this has not yet been finalised.

“Furthermore, he is informing me that there is a possibility of a plea in this matter,” the lawyer said, adding that he was not in possession of the docket to confirm whether Pacula intended to plead guilty.

The accused also raised concerns about his safety in custody and requested not to be detained at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, also known as Sun City.

“According to him, he is informing me that there are people who killed his friend, and he is afraid he might be killed if he is incarcerated at Johannesburg correctional services.”

State prosecutor Vincent Mochabela confirmed that arrangements had been made with a station commander for Pacula to be transferred to Modderbee Correctional Centre in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

The matter was postponed to 11 February.

Pacula and his co-accused, Victor Mthethwa Majola — who was denied bail last month — are expected to appear together in court for the first time.

Fatal shooting

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December 2025 outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

According to the state, three suspects confronted the radio and television presenter before opening fire and fleeing the scene on foot.

Stock was laid to rest on 23 December.

Investigators believe the killing was linked to a dispute at Zambezi Flats.

The dispute allegedly followed the appointment of Stock’s security company to install a biometric access system at the building.

The installation came amid allegations that certain individuals were illegally collecting rent from tenants.

Prior to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.

The alleged hit was reportedly worth R25 000 in total, of which Pacula is said to have received R7 000.

