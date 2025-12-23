WATCH: DJ Warras funeral underway as murder suspects set to appear in court

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with DJ Warras’s murder.

Family, friends and colleagues of media personality Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, are gathered in Rosebank, north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday for his funeral.

The funeral followed an emotional memorial service held last Friday in Sandton.

The 40-year-old was shot and killed in the Johannesburg central business district on 16 December.

Police said he was ambushed outside Zambesi House, near Carlton Centre, where he had been working on security matters.

‘Warras belonged to the nation’

At last week’s memorial service, family members and colleagues paid tribute to DJ Warras’ life and career.

Television presenter Luthando “LootLove” Shosha described him as “a dear friend” and spoke of the impact he had on those around him.

His sister, Nicole Stock, reflected on his influence, saying he belonged not only to his family but also to the country.

“He was the epitome of love. He was love in flesh and blood,” she said.

“I realised today that he never belonged just to us. He belonged to a country, he belonged to a nation, and he belonged to the people.”

Murder accused to appear in court on Wednesday

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with DJ Warras’s murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed to EWN that the suspects were detained on Monday and will be charged with murder.

“The two persons of interest who were brought in for questioning during the early hours of 22 December 2025 have been detained and will be charged with the murder of DJ Warras,” Muridili said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24 December.

