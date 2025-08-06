SA ‘deeply concerned’ by Eswatini’s decision to house dangerous criminals

Last month, the US announced a flight carrying five of the country’s most dangerous criminals from its prisons landed in Eswatini.

The South African government has raised deep concerns over the Kingdom of Eswatini’s decision to house a group of “dangerous criminals” of various nationalities whose countries have refused to take them back.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they received confirmation from the Eswatini government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli that a group of criminals from various countries landed in Eswatini after being transported from the United States of America on a special flight.

‘More criminals’

Phiri said there was a potential for more criminals with these profiles to follow.

“Their arrival was also followed by an announcement from the United States department of Homeland Security indicating that this group of individuals from several countries, and some of whom have been convicted of serious offences and crimes, have been deported from the United States of America and have arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini.”

Deportation

“Today, DHS conducted a third-country deportation flight to Eswatini. These criminal illegal aliens are so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back.

“Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we are removing these convicted criminals from our soil so they can never hurt another American victim,” the department said.

The department deported five men from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen.

They were convicted of child rape, murder, robbery, second-degree homicide and assault, among other crimes.

Not wanted

Phiri said Dirco had also taken note that Eswatini and the USA indicated that they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the transit of the prisoners to their countries of origin.

“Dirco also noted that the countries of origin of these deportees are unlikely to receive them.

“Whilst respecting the sovereign decision of the government of Eswatini, the government of the Republic of South Africa is deeply concerned about the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on South Africa’s national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two sisterly countries,” Phiri said.

