Cyril phones home: ‘And then, mummy…bring me my cufflinks’ [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to his wife, Tshepo, had journalists at the ANC NEC meeting ooh-ing and aah-ing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone conversation with his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, left journalist and social media users with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Right: Ramaphosa and the First Lady at his inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Pictures: X/ @POWER987News and Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his sweet “Cupcake” side again during a phone call to South Africa’s First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, on Sunday, 27 October.

Ramaphosa was due to deliver his closing remarks at the four-day special sitting of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

In their conversation, the president asked his wife to find an ANC tie with specific stripes, as well as his cufflinks, for him.

‘THAT call’: Cyril Ramaphosa phones Tshepo

A group of journalists who stood nearby, were quick on the draw to capture Ramaphosa on camera, prompting the president to explain to his wife why he was laughing.

“No, I’ve got these people who follow me around,” he joked.

The cherry on top was when he was overheard calling her “mummy”.

“And then mummy…yes sweetheart…bring me cufflinks as well.”

Mzansi applauds ‘Cupcake’ Cyril

Journalists aside…social media users lapped up the cute conversation:

@ELASSGY: “Eish, my type of man. No wonder they call him a cupcake. He is so sweet”.

@Surprise_jnr: “That was very wholesome”.

@Workersday: “I have no words to express how lovely and realistic it felt listening to that conversation”.

@Allan_2801: “Cupcaking”.

@ThaaBLaa: “Cupcake… You can get angry at him and still love him at the same time”.

‘THAT kiss’

This is not the first time, South Africans have been given a glimpse of the presidential couple’s loving relationship.

The Citizen reported on “THAT kiss” they shared at the inauguration ceremony of Ramahosa as president of the 7th administration on 19 June this year.

After the president-elect signed the oath in front of then-Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, he walked over to his wife and gave her a sweet kiss before taking his seat. The couple could then be seen sharing a laugh like naughty schoolchildren.

How Tshepo met Cyril

Motsepe tied the knot with Ramaphosa in 1996.

The doctor is the president’s third wife. Ramaphosa was married from 1978 to 1989 to Hope Ramaphosa, with whom he has a son, Andile, and from 1991 to 1993 to the late businesswoman Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

In an interview with Pasella, Motsepe shared that she met Ramaphosa on a blind date set up by her friends when she was 33.

“My friends kept saying I was getting old and needed to settle down. He was not my first choice, but my sixth,” Motsepe revealed in the interview.

The Ramaphosa family

The couple has three children named Tumelo, Kiki and Mashudu.

The Ramaphosa family on vacation. Picture: X

Tumelo, who is their youngest son, is a crypto exchange expert, as well as the founder and owner of high-end butchery Studex Meat. The butchery supplies meat to five-star restaurants around the country.

