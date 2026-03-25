SA Tourism appoints new COO and marketing officer

SA Tourism said the new appointments strengthen its management team.

South African Tourism has appointed Ismail Dockrat as chief operating officer (COO) and Sithembile Ndaba as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Dockrat will take up the position from 1 May 2026, while Ndaba’s position is effective from 1 April 2026.

The appointment follows the resignations of its COO, Darryl Erasmus, and CMO, Thembisile Sehloho, while the CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe, remains suspended.

SA Tourism management

SA Tourism said the new appointments would strengthen its management team.

“These appointments further strengthen South African Tourism’s leadership and governance as the organisation continues to market South Africa as a globally competitive and inspiring tourism destination.

Ndaba

Ndaba, a marketing and communications executive with more than 25 years of experience, has worked across both the public and private sectors, including multinational FMCG organisations such as Pioneer Foods, Tiger Brands, and Unilever.

She joined South African Tourism from Brand South Africa, where she served as general manager: marketing and held leadership roles, including acting chief executive officer and acting chief marketing officer.

SA Tourism said during her tenure, she played a role in advancing South Africa’s national brand identity and global reputation, spearheading domestic programmes and representing the organisation on international platforms such as the World Economic Forum and Brics.

“Every new role is an opportunity to reimagine what’s possible. I step into this role with gratitude, clarity of purpose, and a deep commitment to building with others, because the best journeys are never walked alone,” Ndaba said.

Dockrat

Dockrat is an experienced executive with over 25 years of leadership in sectors including aviation, aerospace manufacturing, logistics and distribution, trade, investment and tourism promotion, and go-to-market execution.

He has held senior roles at leading South African institutions, including CSIR, Armscor, Trade and Investment South Africa (TISA), Wesgro, Denel, and Glodina.

An engineer by training with an MBA from the University of Cape Town, SA Tourism said Dockrat combines “technical expertise with strong strategic and commercial acumen.”

“Serving my beautiful country fills me with pride, and I believe South Africa shines as one of the world’s top destinations, offering unparalleled adventures and cultural richness,” Dockrat said.

Leadership

SA Tourism acting CEO, Dr Shamilla Chettiar, said with the appointments of Ndaba and Dockrat, the organisation now has a full executive leadership team.

“This formidable executive team is well-positioned to drive organisational excellence, transformation within South African Tourism, and global elevation of South Africa’s tourism brand.”

In August last year, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille dissolved the SA Tourism board with immediate effect over what she called unlawful decisions.