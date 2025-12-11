Safa and SAHRC receive complaints over Hugo Broos comments

Broos referred to a female agent as a 'little women' while expressing his anger at her orchestrating the transfer of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has found himself in hot water after he made frustrated remarks during a press conference on Wednesday.

The United Democratic Movement has accused Broos of racism and misogyny for comments he made about defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his female agent, Basia Michaels.

The UDM wrote to the South Africa Football Association (Safa) and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday to demand action be taken against the national team’s boss.

Broos angry over Mbokazi transfer

Broos’ anger stemmed from Mbokazi missing his flight from Durban for Bafana’s training camp.

He was informed of the reason why the 20 year old missed his flight by Orlando Pirates management, but Broos would not disclose the excuse given.

The 73-year-old Belgian was unimpressed by Mbokazi’s “unprofessional attitude” and vowed to have a hyperbolically stern conversation with the young man.

“I can assure you, he is a black guy, but will he will get out of my room as a white guy, because that I cannot accept,” said Broos.

Mbokazi just signed for Chicago Fire in the United States’ domestic league, a move orchestrated by Michaels.

The agent facilitated a similar deal for another promising young player Cassius Maillua, who has not played for Bafana since leaving South Africa.

Broos was angry at the timing of both transfers and accused Michaels of looking after her own interests, not the players she represents.

“A nice little woman, who is his agent and thinks she knows football, is doing what many agents are doing, thinking how much can I get,” said Broos

Could risk ‘fracturing the team’s cohesion’

The UDM said the comments were unacceptable and against the principles of South African sport.

“Comments that make denigrating assumptions about a person’s humanity based on race and that reduce a woman to diminutive and contemptuous language are injurious and cannot be treated as off-hand or trivial,” the UDM wrote to Safa.

The party believes the comments could risk “fracturing the team’s cohesion” as they prepare for two big tournaments in the space of six months.

UDM wants a public apology and the announcement of a comprehensive investigation within five days.

“Bafana Bafana must institute mandatory sensitivity, anti-racism and anti-sexism training for all senior and technical staff, coaches and players, with timelines and providers (sic) disclosed publicly,” the letter to Safa reads.

To the SAHRC, the UDM repeated its outrage.

“This complaint is brought not in the spirit of hostility, but out of a firm conviction that our democracy requires vigilance, accountability and the consistent defence of human dignity,” the UDM’s letter to the SAHRC reads.

Bafana are due to begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on 22 December and will travel to the United States in June for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Broos has led the team to its first consecutive Afcon in 10 years and a first outright World Cup qualification since 2002 – not counting the 2010 edition when Bafana Bafana qualified as hosts.

