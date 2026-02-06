Phakaaathi

Broos' Bafana to host Panama in two friendlies

By Jonty Mark

6 February 2026

'The matches form a critical component of head coach Hugo Broos’s build-up programme,' read a Safa statement.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana will take on Panama in two friendlies at the end of March. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana will take on Central American nation Panama in two friendlies at the end of March, the South African Football Association (Safa) announced on Thursday.

Bafana’s preparations

Hugo Broos’ side are preparing for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. They will play the opening match of the tournament against Mexico

“Bafana Bafana will face Panama in two international friendly matches to be played in South Africa between 27-31 March 2026, as part of the South African national team’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” read a Safa statement.

“The matches form a critical component of head coach Hugo Broos’s build-up programme ahead of the global tournament, which will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

“Panama, currently ranked 33rd in the world, were considered to provide high-quality opposition. The Central American side offers a competitive, physical and tactically disciplined test that aligns closely with the level Bafana Bafana will face at the FIFA World Cup.”

Panama also World Cup bound

Panama played a friendly against Mexico as recently as January 23 in Panama City. The lost 1-0, but only to a late own goal from Richard Peralta.

The Central American nation have also qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where they will play in Group L alongside England, Ghana and Croatia.

