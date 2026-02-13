PSL

Chicago Fire coach in sync with Bafana over Mbokazi

'I've had a number of conversations with Hugo (Broos),' said Gregg Berhalter.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi - Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has joined Chicago Fire ahead of the new MLS season. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter says he has spoken to Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos about the development of South African centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi. 

Broos’ Mbokazi objections

Broos has been outspoken in his objections to Mbokazi’s move from Orlando Pirates to play Major League Soccer in the USA. The Bafana head coach believes the talented centre back would have been better off moving to a top league in Europe. 

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Hugo and (having been) in the position myself, I completely understand his perspective and point of view,” Berhalter told the South African Football Journalists Association.

The Chicago Fire coach is a former head coach of the US men’s national team.

“He wants his players playing at the highest possible level. When I was coach of the national team, we had the same objectives – can our players play at the top clubs?

“Just like with the United States, I think there’s steps for every player. For them to move from the South African league to Major League Soccer is a step up in quality and it’s going to help them develop.”

Chicago Fire have signed both Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane, the winger joining the US side from TS Galaxy just after Mbokazi. 

‘Completely aligned’

“Our goal is to help both of these players adapt, to get used to a higher level,  to add to their skillset, and then eventually move them on.

“Our objectives are completely aligned with the South African national team, we want both of these players to reach their highest level possible, and we’re going to do everything within our power to help them do that.”

Mbokazi started for Bafana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and will hope to do the same at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico later this year. 

That, however, could well depend on the talented defender’s form at Chicago Fire. The MLS side will open their campaign away to Houston Dynamos on February 22. 

