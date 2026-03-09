Mshishi returns to Bafana squad for Panama matches

Zwane has not played for Bafana since rupturing his Achilles tendon 40 minutes into their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville.

Hugo Broos recalled veteran attacker Themba Zwane when he named his preliminary squad for the two friendiles against Panama at the end of this month in Durban and Cape Town.

Bafana World Cup preparation

These are currently Bafana’s last two friendlies before the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals,. when they take on Mexico in at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.

Zwane, now 36, has not played for Bafana since rupturing his Achilles tendon 40 minutes into their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville on October 15.

Before that, however, he had become a key member of Hugo Broos’ Bafana side, as they finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Zwane has not netted a single goal or provided a single assist for Sundowns in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

But Broos clearly wants to see exactly what shape ‘Mshishi is in ahead of the World Cup.

Also in the squad is 21 year-old central defender Olwethu Makhanya, who has yet to make his Bafana debut but who impressed in the 2024/25 season for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer in the USA.

22 year-old Hanover 96 defender Ime Okon, formerly with SujperSport United, is another defender Broos has decided to take a look at.

In midfield, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Jayden Adams returns to the squad, after he was dropped by Broos for disciplinary reasons.

Bafana will play Panama on March 27 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and the two will meet again four days later at the Cape Town Stadium.

Broos is set to trim his squad next week ahead of the two friendlies

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Renaldo Leaner, Darren Johnson

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Deano Van Rooyen, Thabang Matuludi, Vuyo Letlapa, Tylon Smith, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Ndamululo Maphangule, Mthetheleli Mthiyanne, Luke Le Roux, Sphephelo Sithole, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Tshepang Moremi, Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Yanela Mbuthuma, Mohau Nkota, Thapelo Morena, Oswin Appollis.