Make sanitary pads free like condoms: NGOs push for menstrual health rights law

Activists are advocating for a menstrual health rights law to address period poverty and ensure free access to sanitary pads for young girls and women in South Africa.

On Wednesday, the non-profit organisation (NPO) Team Free Sanitary Pads briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health regarding a petition advocating for better menstrual health and hygiene management.

Call for menstrual health rights law

Team Free Sanitary Pads founder and activist Nokuzola Ndwandwe told members of parliament (MPs) that she was representing at least 31 organisations pushing for legislation on menstrual health rights.

Ndwandwe urged the government to allocate funding for the supply of free sanitary pads in schools, public toilets, and tertiary institutions — similar to how condoms are distributed.

The activist also stressed the need for menstrual products to meet regulatory standards.

“We find that young girls grow up without having any form of women’s health issues; however, once they start experiencing menarche, their first period, they use any type of menstrual products not having any form of knowledge and information around the products,” she said on Wednesday.

Ndwandwe highlighted concerns that women often develop menstrual health-related illnesses, including fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), heavy menstrual bleeding, and severe period pain after using certain products.

She emphasised that severe period pain should not be considered normal.

“We find that women usually experience underlying health issues, like myself with endometriosis, whereby you experience severe period pains and heavy menstrual bleeding.

“You cannot function during that time of the month or focus on schoolwork or the work at hand, which means that your period is actually hampering your ability to meet your career ambitions or access quality education in schools.”

Gaps in implementation

Despite the introduction of the 2019 sanitary dignity programme, Ndwandwe argued that its implementation had been ineffective.

“The framework merely represents a vision board rather than a structure which could actually invest in young girls and women,” she said.

The activist further stressed that proper investment in menstrual health would help prevent illnesses.

“They are often caused by the contents in the menstrual products which are not even regulated in the retail sector, which is why we are calling for a menstrual health rights bill and law to implement some form of legislation which holds individuals, civil society, and multinational organisations accountable for the period products that are sold in the market or even distributed by non-profit organisations.”

She added that it was unfair for women and girls to pay for expensive menstrual products while also covering medical costs for health issues caused by poor-quality products.

“It is very concerning that women and young girls not only have to pay for expensive products but also have to afford gynaecologist costs or access medical aid due to the fact that their periods or products that they are using are exacerbating the matters around period poverty.”

Menstrual health leave

Ndwandwe also called for menstrual health leave to accommodate women in the workplace.

“We are pleading with government to actually take the matter with the urgency that it deserves.”

She highlighted that menstrual products are still considered luxury items, stating that while the government removed value-added tax (VAT) on sanitary pads, other menstrual products were excluded.

“We believe that women should have access to a period product mix.”

She also criticised advertising for presenting unrealistic portrayals of menstruation, saying it promotes “toxic positivity” around menstrual health.

Concerns over budget mismanagement

Another major concern raised was the alleged misuse of funds allocated for free sanitary pads.

“We find that we have issues around corruption whereby money set aside and allocated for distribution of free menstrual products in communities is often misused or mismanaged or deemed as wasteful expenditure,” Ndwandwe said.

She also claimed that some provinces do not utilise their budget effectively, leading to funds being returned to the National Treasury.

To accelerate efforts to end period poverty, Ndwandwe suggested that the government request the National Treasury to cut wasteful expenditure in other areas and reallocate those funds toward menstrual health initiatives.

Additionally, she proposed introducing tax incentives for corporate entities involved in menstrual product education and distribution.

“These menstrual health rights workshops come with a lot of work, and I don’t get paid for fighting to eradicate period poverty or educating young girls to take ownership of their bodies.

“This is a passion because it stems from the fact that we have a real issue on our hands, and it requires some form of addressing.”

Parliamentary reactions

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Michele Clarke supported the proposals, sharing that she had previously attempted to secure free sanitary pads for local clinics while serving as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and a member of the Gauteng legislature.

However, she noted that “it never materialised”.

DA MP Karl le Roux questioned the financial feasibility of providing free menstrual products nationwide.

“Everybody is under massive fiscal pressure, and though it is an important cause, it is also something that we need to perhaps look at what are the rands and cents practically of this proposal.”

African National Congress (ANC) MP Sheilla Xego stressed the need to destigmatise menstruation and raise awareness.

“I can’t agree more on the suggestion of coordination of resources. You see, a lot has been done by individuals, NGOs [non-governmental organisations], and businesses in trying to assist in the challenge by providing and donating sanitary towels,” she added.

Xego further questioned why the government had not yet made sanitary towels free when condoms are widely available at no cost.

“If the government is able to make condoms free, how can it be so difficult to make sanitary towels free?”

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Poppy Mailola suggested that beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants be prioritised for free sanitary pad distribution.

“Distribution should not come to be something that blocks this process. We do have those children that are receiving grants and they are on the Sassa database,” she said.

Mailola also argued that while condoms are a choice, menstrual products are a necessity.

“It’s not by choice; it is that [women] have to go through a menstrual cycle each and every month.”