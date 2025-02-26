All you need to know about going back to school as an adult

Learning new skills as an adult can be tedious, but improving yourself can make your application stand out to prospective employers.

Learning new skills, especially as a grown-up can be tedious, but improving yourself can make your application stand out to prospective future employers. Picture: Supplied

Returning to school or studying as a mature adult can feel out of place, especially since young people predominantly occupy the education space.

Learning new skills, especially as a grown-up, can be tedious, but improving yourself can make your job application stand out to prospective employers.

ALSO READ: Five tips for boosting your career growth

Upskilling yourself

Upskilling not only elevates your CV and credentials in a competitive job market, but it also prepares you for future industry changes.

Depending on the industry you work in, upskilling can include doing a short course in the latest technology, attending workshops or reading about topics related to your field.

For some people, it’s not about upskilling but reskilling. The latter involves learning a new set of skills for a completely different job or industry.

“Years ago, the ‘typical student’ was an 18-year-old school-leaver, but this has changed,” said Atelisha Harilal, head of marketing & student recruitment at higher education provider STADIO Holdings.

“There is no typical student. There is only a student who is persistent and desires to achieve their goals. Don’t picture student life as being only for young people. You can learn something new at any stage of your life.”

Harilal encourages prospective students to recognise education as a tool that can amplify their careers, desires and mission.

“One of the biggest mistakes is having a blind spot towards planning your career,” she said.

“If you want a promotion or want to earn more, have the critical conversations about where your skills gap is and how to fill it. If you want to be a manager, how do you get management skills? It’s about understanding how you create a pathway from where you come from to where you want to be.”

The marketing head said mature students worry about getting back into the classroom after so long, managing their family and / or professional responsibilities, and overcoming technology challenges she says.

“What I always say to prospective mature students is, ‘These other adult learners are just like you. They are people with jobs or families (or both). They also have the demands of family and social lives as they undertake this journey.’ I want mature students to know they are not alone and there are support systems in place to help ensure their success.”

ALSO READ: Tips on how to have a good work-life balance

Distance learning in the digital era

Harilal says distance learning qualifications tend to be popular with mature students for their flexibility and suitability for various career stages, including late-life career changes.

However, many prospective students are nervous about the technology platforms or unsure of the time commitment required.

She said any type of study requires time commitment.

“But resolving that you’re going to undertake academic studies should be accompanied by the resolution that you will allocate time to them and make the required changes in your personal and professional life.”

“The advantage of distance learning is that it’s asynchronous, allowing you to engage with the material whenever and however you would like, rather than having to fit in with a specific schedule,” Harilal said.

NOW READ: Great Planet Parade: Will the rare seven-planet alignment be visible in SA? — What to know