‘Where’s the army?’ – Cachalia confronted over SANDF deployment after Westbury shooting

The rollout of soldiers would take longer than initially expected, according to the police minister.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia faced sharp criticism as he was questioned about the delayed deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) following a fatal shooting in Westbury, Gauteng.

The minister was briefed on the incident during a visit to Sophiatown police station on Saturday, 7 March 2026, after five people were shot earlier in the week.

Among the victims was a 15-month-old baby girl who was injured in the attack.

ALSO READ: Infant killed in Athlone shooting incident as SANDF deployment nears

Two people died as a result of the shooting, including the baby’s mother.

Westbury has for years struggled with gang-related violence, with shootings frequently placing residents in danger.

Cachalia’s visit marked his second trip to the area in just a few months, after a previous visit in November 2025.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia visits Westbury after shooting

Addressing the media on Saturday morning, Cachalia said the shooting remained under investigation and that the South African Police Service (Saps) was assessing how to intensify efforts to combat gang activity in Westbury and other affected areas.

The minister told reporters he would receive a report on the incident and stressed that institutions beyond the police, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), must be part of the broader strategy to tackle gang violence.

He also acknowledged that the police’s anti-gang unit requires additional support and resources.

READ MORE: Cachalia aims to strengthen safety measures in Western Cape

“If we are going to get control of this problem, we have to look at whether the level of resourcing of the anti-gang unit is sufficient.

“That’s a conversation I need to have with the national [police] commissioner,” Cachalia said.

Cachalia indicated that he intends to convene meetings with communities to discuss how residents can assist in efforts to curb gang violence.

Community patroller programmes could form part of the response, the minister highlighted, although funding would be needed.

“Of course, it costs a lot of money. We have to find a proper and sustainable funding source.”

Underway: Briefing following the mass shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, which has since claimed the lives of two people, leaving three others in hospital- including a 15-month old baby. pic.twitter.com/KkmtrzWfzF — Firoz Cachalia (@Prof_Cachalia) March 7, 2026

The minister also warned that socio-economic conditions were contributing to the growth of organised crime, particularly among young people.

“Young people need sources of income and opportunity, but that’s absent.

“That tells you that what we need is an all government approach; we can’t just rely on law enforcement. There’s under investment in these communities.

The police, he added, had made progress in the Westbury shooting investigation and were pursuing leads related to the suspects behind the shooting.

Concerns over SANDF deployment

Cachalia also addressed questions about the deployment of SANDF troops to assist police in crime hotspots.

He said the rollout of soldiers would take longer than initially expected because the military must first undergo processes to ensure they understand their role in supporting policing operations.

According to the minister, residents had raised “legitimate concerns” about the risks of deploying soldiers who are not trained as police officers.

“We [want to] avoid a situation where, you know, people are hurt, caught in the line of fire, and so forth.”

READ MORE: MPs slam Motshekga’s absence as questions mount over SANDF deployment readiness

He emphasised that the army’s presence would only serve as a temporary “stabilisation strategy”.

“It’s not going to solve the problem so in the meantime; we have to strengthen the police response to this long existing problem of gang violence.”

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the SANDF would be deployed to support police operations in crime hotspots across Gauteng, North West, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

The operation, aimed at combating organised crime, gangsterism and illegal mining, is expected to run from 1 March 2026 until 31 March 2027.

Councillor confronts minister

Tensions briefly flared during Cachalia’s visit when Patriotic Alliance councillor Marilyne Smouse confronted the minister about the government’s response to violence in Westbury.

Smouse criticised what she described as a lack of action since the minister’s previous visit and questioned why he had visited the hospital to see the injured child rather than meeting with the victims’ families.

“No, man, this is rather unfair that everything just gets swept under the carpet. No, I am not happy.”

She also pressed the minister about the timeline for the promised military deployment.

“We said that we are bringing in the army. Where’s the army? When is the army coming?

“This cannot be the order of the day, that the minister comes here for five minutes,” the councillor said.

Parliament was informed on Friday, 6 March, that military intelligence teams had already been deployed to prepare for the wider rollout of SANDF troops.

NOW READ: Do you trust the troops? SANDF chief says public confidence and morale ‘has never been higher’