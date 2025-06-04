Sardine run halts swimming at Durban’s southern beaches

The notice issued earlier this week stated that the swimming ban would remain in effect “until further notice”.

Swimming remains banned at all southern beaches in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after eThekwini Municipality confirmed that the closure is still in effect due to the sardine run.

The municipality first issued a public notice on Monday, 2 June 2025, announcing the removal of shark nets.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, spokesperson Luthando Ngubane confirmed that the southern beaches are currently closed due to the removal of shark nets to accommodate the sardine run.

“We are still awaiting an official update from the KZN Sharks Board. Once we receive their confirmation, an official update will be released,” she said.

The sardine run, a natural migration of millions of sardines up the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, attracts not only marine life but also large numbers of tourists and local beachgoers eager to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

However, the excitement also increases the risk of shark activity, prompting authorities to temporarily remove protective nets as a safety precaution.

No timeline for reopening

While the city did not provide a timeline for when the beaches would reopen, the notice issued earlier this week stated that the prohibition on swimming would remain in place “until further notice”.

The affected stretch includes popular spots along Durban’s southern coastline, although the city has not yet specified exactly which beaches are closed.

Residents and tourists are urged to obey all signage and lifeguard instructions until shark nets are reinstated.

Beachgoers are encouraged to monitor official channels for updates as the sardine run continues to move northward along the coast.

KZN Sharks Board monitoring the run

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence monitors the sardine run and removes shark protective gear before the run so that the animals may travel freely.

Wayne Harrison of the KZN Sharks Board stated on Monday that over the weekend, indications of sardine shoals off Port Edward triggered a netting operation despite severe sea conditions with high waves and strong currents.

“Two netters were successful on Saturday, and a total of approximately 80 crates of sardines were netted at Port Edward. One of the nets had 21 sharks caught; all of the sharks were released alive,” Harrison said in a statement on Facebook.

More than 40 boxes were produced by Sunday’s work at Sandspit, but the majority of the sardines and a few sharks were returned to the water. Shoals subsequently moved to Pumula, where difficult netting circumstances caused problems.

With big shoals of sardines still followed by sharks, Harrison reported on Monday that circumstances had improved and that netters were able to effectively collect sardines at Pennington and Rocky Bay.

Despite increased shark activity, the board said over the weekend that its staff neutralised gear from Port Edward to Isipingo, with no catches reported. Bathing is still prohibited between Port Edward and Isipingo.

