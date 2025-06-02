Sassa June payments begin Tuesday: Here’s what you need to know

Sassa has reassured beneficiaries that immediate collection is unnecessary, emphasising the security of the grant payment system.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the distribution timeline for social grants in June 2025, with payments beginning this week across multiple categories serving millions of beneficiaries nationwide.

Sassa grant payments begins Tuesday

Sassa will commence grant distributions on Tuesday, 3 June, starting with the Older Persons Grant, which amounts to R2 315 per recipient.

Disability grants will be paid on Wednesday, 4 June, with recipients receiving R2 315.

Grant accounts linked to Older Persons or Disability grants will also be credited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remaining grant categories will be processed on Thursday, 5 June.

These will include:

Children’s grants



Specialised support programs including:



Foster Child Grant;

⁠Care Dependency Grant,

⁠Grant-in-Aid; and

⁠War Veterans Grant.

Sassa grant amounts across categories

The June payment cycle encompasses varying amounts depending on the grant type.

Child Support grants will provide R560 per child,

While Foster Care grants offer R1 250 per child to eligible families.

Care Dependency grants match the older persons and disability grant amounts at R2 315,

Grant-in-Aid providing R560 to recipients.

War Veterans will receive the highest individual payment at R2 335 per beneficiary during this cycle.

Collection methods and banking options

Recipients have two primary options for accessing their grants.

Beneficiaries can visit designated Sassa pay points to collect payments directly, or they can receive funds through direct deposits into their personal bank accounts.

Sassa has reassured beneficiaries that immediate collection is unnecessary, emphasising the security of the payment system.

The agenc stated that “once the money is in the account, it will remain there”, encouraging recipients to avoid crowding at pay points on the first day of each payment category.

This approach aims to reduce long queues and ensure smoother distribution processes across all collection points throughout the country.

