Sassa slams fake ads targeting job seekers online

Sassa said it is aware of the fake job adverts circulating online and urged the public to rely only on its official website for accurate and verified information.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday dismissed circulating job adverts on social media as false.

The agency responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that falsely advertised positions for “Finance Clerks 2025” and “Grant Administrators (x21)”, claiming salaries of R22 412 per month with no prior work experience required.

Both posters directed applicants to a website not associated with Sassa or any government department.

The posts listed locations such as Sassa’s head office in Pretoria, as well as vague references to “selected Sassa offices in South Africa”.

Fake adverts

Sassa said in a post that it is aware of the fake adverts online.

For accurate Information, the agency urged the public to visit its official website.

“Please note that all official Sassa vacancies are advertised only through our official website and trusted government platforms,” it said.

Another scam alert

Last month, Postbank issued a stern warning to beneficiaries to be vigilant for scams targeting individuals who use black cards and Sassa gold cards.

It said that fraudsters have been impersonating its officials and visiting beneficiaries at home to steal their cards and PINs.

According to the bank, the scam reportedly involves criminals pretending to be Postbank employees, sometimes wearing branded clothing or arriving in marked vehicles, to deceive beneficiaries.

Victims are reportedly told their cards need to be “fixed” or risk losing future grant payments if they do not comply.

“Beneficiaries are then duped into handing over their Postbank grant cards and PIN information,” Postbank said.

No home visits

Postbank reminded beneficiaries that it does not conduct unsolicited home visits.

“Postbank will never visit your home unless you have requested that through the necessary home visits channels,” it said.

It also stressed that “Postbank will never ask you for your card PIN as that is against banking rules.”

Beneficiaries are advised not to share their PINs, even with someone claiming to be a Postbank official.

