Education department clears the air on school calendar ‘changes’

The department urged the public to ignore reports that the school calendar has changed

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has shut down false claims circulating online about changes to the 2025 school calendar.

Rise UP on Monday reported that the education department had released new dates and term breaks for the remainder of the school year.

“This revamped school calendar is designed to optimise learning periods and ensure sufficient rest, reflecting the department’s commitment to improving educational outcomes in the region,” it said.

It further stated that the decision was to ‘evenly distribute” the school terms.

However, the department denied the claims and reassured parents, teachers, and pupils that the current school calendar for 2025 remains unchanged.

“Be informed that the school calendar for the academic year 2025 has not changed,” the department said.

“The department has not made any announcement regarding the school calendar for 2025 whatsoever! Beware of scams!” it warned.

School calendar

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates on the 2025 school calendar to help parents stay ahead of the game.

Term 1:

Schools start: 15 January 2025;

Schools close: 28 March 2025;

Public holidays: New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025); and

School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025.

Second term:

Schools start: 8 April 2025;

Schools close: 27 June 2025;

Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025).

Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025; and

School holidays: 18 June to 8 July 2025.

Third term:

School start: 22 July 2025;

School closes: 3 October 2025;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025); and

School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025.

Fourth term:

School start: 13 October 2025;

School closes: 10 December 2025;

Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025; and

Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2025), Christmas Day (25 December 2025), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2025).

