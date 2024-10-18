Sassa social grant security breach: Minister wants answers

"The country will be updated in due course on this matter," said the department.

Minister of of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, has called an urgent meeting with the Sassa and Department of Social Development EXCO on Friday.

This is allegedly to deal with the alleged data security breach within the social grant system.

“The country will be updated in due course on this matter,” said the department.

This is a developing story.