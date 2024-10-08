Sassa refutes claims of receiving 17 million SRD grant applications in one month

Sassa said 17 million applications represent the cumulative total, not monthly figure.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Monday issued a statement to address recent media reports regarding the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant.

The agency rebutted reports that suggested that it received 17 million applications in September 2024 alone.

“Sassa wishes to clarify that the figure of 17 million applications represents the cumulative number of applications received since the last major application process in April 2022,” the statement read.

According to Sassa, as of May 2024, the total number of clients for the Covid-19 SRD Grant has reached 17 million.

It emphasised that this number reflects the overall applicant pool, not a single month’s applications.

“Sassa evaluates all applications on a monthly basis, meaning that all valid applications from previous months are also considered,” Paseka Letsatsi, Sassa Spokesperson clarified.

In light of this process, Letsatsi said the agency advises clients that there is no need to reapply each month.

Enhanced security measures implemented to prevent fraud

To combat potential fraud and corruption, Sassa said it had implemented new security measures to protect both the system and its clients.

A key feature of this enhanced security is a biometric system that guards against identity fraud.

This system utilises facial recognition software as part of an electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) process.

“Additionally, the agency is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to address attempts by individuals to manipulate the system for fraudulent purposes,” said Letsatsi.

This partnership aims to address and prevent attempts by individuals to manipulate the system for fraudulent purposes.

Platforms to use for Sassa SRD grant

To ensure eligibility, Sassa conducts rigorous verification checks each month.

Once complete, recipients can check their approval status on the official website using their ID and cellphone numbers.

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking your grant status:

First, visit the Sassa SRD status website to find the SRD status check section. Follow the prompts to provide your ID number, along with the cell phone number provided upon submitting the grant application. At this point, the recipient can check the progress of their grant by doing a Sassa status check. An additional security measure may be added by Sassa in the form of a status pin. To access the final results, the recipient must enter the number reported in the Sassa status pin.

“Recipients must be aware that Sassa will only contact them through the contact number provided during the grant application. Furthermore, applicants whose SRD grants have been declined are given the opportunity to appeal the decision,” the agency added.

There is no closing date for the SRD grant applications.

