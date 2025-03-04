KZN education probes tragic death of 5-year-old outside school

A five-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle outside his school, sparking an investigation and concerns over emergency response.

Phiwokuhle Qophelo Nzuza was fatally hit by a car outside his school, sparking an investigation. Picture: Facebook/Mandla Chris

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Education is investigating the death of a five-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle outside his school, with the school being blamed for the incident.

On Monday, 24 February, Phiwokuhle Qophelo Nzuza was tragically struck by a vehicle outside his school, Orissa Primary School in Isipingo, while waiting for transport home.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Five-year-old struck by vehicle

“We understand that the loss of a child is a devastating blow, and we acknowledge the pain and grief that the family is experiencing.”

KZN education department said it was informed that the school contacted the child’s parents, ambulance services and the South African Police Service (Saps) immediately after the incident.

“Two teachers had also rushed the learner to the hospital in one of their private vehicles, where paramedics later certified the learner as deceased,” the department said.

However, according to social media reports, the child’s mother received a call from the school informing her of the accident and urged her to rush to the hospital. Sometime later, another call allegedly came in instructing her to go to the school instead.

The family reportedly claimed that upon arrival, they found a deceased Phiwokuhle lying inside an office, covered with a black cloth.

The family are reportedly questioning why the school didn’t take the boy to the hospital immediately. They believe their son could have survived if someone had sought medical assistance sooner.

School blamed for incident

The department refuted these allegations and expressed concern that people are blaming Orissa Primary School for the incident. It confirmed that it will be investigating the matter.

KZN education department added that it was even more concerned about the alleged behaviour of Phiwokuhle’s father, who allegedly threatened the principal and staff with a gun when they went to offer condolences.

The department condemned any form of violence or intimidation against teachers and said it will work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that teachers are protected and that those who threaten them are held accountable.

“We urge the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this difficult time and to allow the department to investigate the matter,” KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka said.