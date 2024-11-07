‘Shortage of asphalt’ makes road crisis worse: 5 tips to avoid potholes

Pothole in the intersection of Dr Swanepoel and Airport Road near the exit to the N4 on 19 October 2022 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

A persistent shortage of asphalt has exacerbated the pothole crisis plaguing South African roads, causing significant damage to both road infrastructure and motorists’ vehicles.

Mduduzi Ncalane, spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, cited the challenge in the supply chain as the root of the problem.

“This has been going on for some time due to the shortage of bitumen because of oil refineries which could not supply enough bitumen,” Ncalane explained to The Citizen’s sister paper, Northglen News.

“There is also a high demand for bitumen and asphalt due to the high number of Sanral [South African National Roads Agency] projects currently being executed. The municipality is also affected by this countrywide bitumen supply challenge,” he added.

The municipality deals with an average of 2,103 road defects, including potholes and repairs, each month.

This includes both public reports and issues identified during routine inspections.

Pothole-related claims mounting

The pothole crisis has had a significant financial impact, with the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads, and Transport set to pay out R3.1 million in claims related to vehicle damage caused by potholes during the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

“Over 50 claims were submitted in the first quarter of this financial year alone,” the portfolio committee revealed during a recent meeting.

“The committee expressed grave concerns about the number of potholes affecting roads and demanded a detailed report on road maintenance efforts.”

Alarming pothole statistics

According to Motor Plan Direct, there are an estimated 25 million potholes in South Africa’s ageing road infrastructure, a 67% increase over the past five years.

This has led to a concerning rise in pothole-related claims, with the Sanral paying out R16 million to motorists over the past two years to compensate for pothole damage.

Tips to avoid pothole damage

To help drivers minimise the impact of potholes, Nickita Bevan, spokesperson for Motor Plan Direct, shared five key tips:

Stay alert and scan the road for obstacles and holes. Maintain proper tyre pressure to cushion the impact. Avoid puddles, as potholes can be disguised. Regularly check your car’s alignment and suspension. Maintain a safe following distance to allow for better reaction time.

Bevan stressed the importance of immediately inspecting your vehicle for any visible damage, such as punctures or dents, and monitoring your car’s handling for signs of alignment or suspension issues.

