Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

VIDEO: Massive sinkhole spreading in Centurion

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

26 Feb 2025

01:31 pm

The Citizen's Michel Bega visited Centurion where roads leading to the corner of Van Riebeeck Avenue and Trichardt Road in Lyttelton Manor were cordoned off because of a new sinkhole.

Sinkholes and fallen trees cause havoc in Tshwane

A sinkhole in Lyttleton Manor after the ground collapsed on Saturday at a residential property, with experts claiming the hole is increasing in size. Picture: Michel Bega

Heavy rains leave Tshwane dealing with sinkholes and road closures amid power outages, as the city struggles with urgent repair needs and safety concerns.

ALSO READ: Sinkholes and fallen trees cause havoc in Tshwane

Share this article

Read more on these topics

centurion sinkhole Tshwane

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology and Science Great Planet Parade: Will the rare seven-planet alignment be visible in SA? — What to know
South Africa The trauma of war: Returning SANDF soldiers’ 30 days of pain
Load Shedding Load shedding: Finally some good news
News Stats SA paints grim picture for black children in South Africa
South Africa ‘We’re in serious trouble’: SANDF crisis deepens as leaders clash over its future

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp