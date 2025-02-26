VIDEO: Massive sinkhole spreading in Centurion

The Citizen's Michel Bega visited Centurion where roads leading to the corner of Van Riebeeck Avenue and Trichardt Road in Lyttelton Manor were cordoned off because of a new sinkhole.

A sinkhole in Lyttleton Manor after the ground collapsed on Saturday at a residential property, with experts claiming the hole is increasing in size. Picture: Michel Bega

Heavy rains leave Tshwane dealing with sinkholes and road closures amid power outages, as the city struggles with urgent repair needs and safety concerns.

