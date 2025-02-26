Sinkholes and fallen trees cause havoc in Tshwane

Heavy rains leave Tshwane dealing with sinkholes, road closures, and power outages, as the city struggles with urgent repair needs and safety concerns.

A sinkhole in Lyttleton Manor after the ground collapsed on Saturday at a residential property, with experts claiming the hole is increasing in size. Picture: Michel Bega

The City of Tshwane has its hands full with multiple power outages, uprooted trees and a sinkhole across the city after heavy downpours last week.

Yesterday, roads leading to the corner of Van Riebeeck and Trichardt streets in Lyttleton Manor were cordoned off because of a new sinkhole that developed at the corner.

This sinkhole caused the house bounty wall and part of the front yard to collapse.

Sinkholes cause wall and part of yard to collapse

Ward councillor Johan van Burren confirmed that the ground gave way on Saturday.

Secondary cracks around the sinkhole surfaced, raising fears the sinkhole could cave in at any time.

Last week a hole formed on DF Malan Avenue, also in Lyttleton.

City of Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi last week led a tour and assessment of the five largest sinkholes in Centurion, most of which are in Lyttleton.

“As a city, we cannot afford to repair the sinkholes ourselves; we need at least R200 million to address them,” she said.

A sinkhole in Lyttleton Manor at the corner of Trichardt and Van Riebeeck Streets in Centurion. Picture: Michel Bega

Morodi said the situation demanded urgent action and the administration had begun to implement a comprehensive plan to restore and protect the region.

More than 50 sinkholes in Centurion

Centurion is grappling with more than 50 sinkholes.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said R14.5 million had been allocated during the current financial year to repair nine small and low-priority sinkholes.

These included sinkholes in areas such as the Laudium Soccer Grounds, Amkor Road in Lyttleton Manor and Hugo Road in Valhalla.

Mashigo said they could not afford the R200 million needed to address the sinkholes in Centurion.

Meanwhile, Kilner Park resident Bianca Kaepffer said they had been without power after a tree broke and damaged three properties in her street, including powerlines.

Kaepffer said she didn’t know if she would have power when she returned home from work.

Whole stret without power

“We feel discouraged and are referred from one to another with no help. Tshwane was here to remove a tree from the road and packed their things at 2pm, saying it was downtime and they were not sure if the evening shift would continue,” she said.

Kaepffer said their whole street was without power and they had tried all avenues to get their power back, without any luck.